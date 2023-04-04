The nomination committee proposes changes to the board of Spago Nanomedical for increased commercial focus

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) Hans Arwidsson is proposed as new chairman of the board and Alan Raffensperger is proposed as new board member. Current chairman Eugen Steiner is leaving the board for new assignments, as are board members Peter Leander and Sten Nilsson who remain as scientific advisors for the company's development programs. The nomination committee proposes re-election of Kari Grønås and Nicklas Westerholm. Following approval by the Annual General Meeting the board will thus be reduced by one person, from 5 to 4 people.

"It is gratifying to be able to announce the nomination of Hans Arwidsson and Alan Raffensperger as chairman and new member of Spago Nanomedical, respectively. Their long experience from the industry, both in Sweden and internationally, will be of great benefit to the company. With the proposed composition, Spago Nanomedical and its commercially oriented board are strongly suited to drive areas within company operations, business development and financing. I would like to thank Eugen Steiner for his contribution as chairman of Spago Nanomedical. I would also like to thank Peter Leander and Sten Nilsson for their long-term contributions to the board. It is gratifying that they both continue to contribute with their knowledge and experience as scientific advisors," says Peter Lindell, chairman of the nomination committee.

Hans Arwidsson has broad experience from the pharmaceutical industry through leading positions in research, business development, marketing and production at Astra and AstraZeneca as well as in company management and board assignments in smaller life science companies. Hans is a pharmacist and doctor of pharmaceutical science from Uppsala University and has an MBA from Stockholm School of Economics.

Alan Raffensperger has long and solid experience in life science through leading positions within Pharmacia, Roche and Amgen as well as Sobi as well as smaller companies. Alan has in his roles of CEO and board member, experience of the entire development chain from early research through to commercialization, licensing, and sale of entire companies. He holds an MBA from the George Washington University School of Business and a bachelor's degree in Emergency Health Services Management from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

The nomination committee for the 2023 general meeting consists of chairman Peter Lindell (representing Cidro Förvaltning AB and own holdings), Mikael Lönn (representing own holdings) and Eva Redhe (representing own holdings). The nomination committee's other proposals appear in the forthcoming notice to the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact Mats Hansen, CEO Spago Nanomedical AB, +46 46 811 88, mats.hansen@spagonanomedical.se

Spago Nanomedical AB is a Swedish nanomedicines company in clinical development phase. The company´s development projects are based on a platform of polymeric materials with unique properties for more precise diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Spago Nanomedical´s share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker: SPAGO). For further information, see www.spagonanomedical.se.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Certified Adviser of the company.

