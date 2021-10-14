U.S. markets open in 5 hours 6 minutes

Nomination Committee for Securitas' Annual General Meeting 2022

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following representatives of Securitas AB's shareholders will be members of the Nomination Committee for the Annual General Meeting 2022:

Johan Hjertonsson, Investment AB Latour, Chair of the Nomination Committee

Mikael Ekdahl, Melker Schörling AB

Mats Gustafsson, Lannebo fonder

Fredrik Åtting, EQT AB

Emma Viotti, Handelsbanken fonder

In accordance with the instruction adopted by the Annual General Meeting, the Nomination Committee shall be composed of representatives of the five largest shareholders in terms of voting rights, that wish to participate in the committee. The Chair of the Securitas' Board, Jan Svensson, shall convene the Nomination Committee to its first meeting and shall also be co-opted to the committee.

The Nomination Committee shall prepare proposals for the Annual General Meeting in 2022 regarding the election of Chair of the General Meeting, members of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Board, Vice-Chair of the Board, auditor, fees for the members of the Board including division between the Chair, the Vice-Chair, and the other Board members, as well as fees for committee work, fees to the company's auditor and, if necessary, changes of the instructions for the Nomination Committee.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on May 5, 2022, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee should send an email to valberedningen@securitas.com.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People, +46 10 470 30 20; press@securitas.com

Securitas is the world's leading intelligent protective services partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150,000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world's best-known companies. Our 355,000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.

