Think you work at a great company? Your deadline for nominating your firm as one of Cincinnati's top workplaces for 2024 has been extended; it's now Jan. 26.

Only employees can nominate a company. The Enquirer's research partner, Energage, will contact nominated organizations and ask them to participate in a survey.

Any organization – public, private, governmental or nonprofit – with at least 50 employees in the 15-county Cincinnati region can participate. The region includes Brown, Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton and Pendleton counties in Northern Kentucky; and Dearborn, Franklin and Ohio counties in Southeast Indiana.

It's free to participate. Every company or nonprofit organization that participates also will receive feedback on its workplace. Nearly 200 companies have been nominated to date; last year, 144 companies were selected.

A special section featuring the Top Workplaces will publish in The Enquirer and on Cincinnati.com in May 2024.

To nominate a company, go to www.cincinnati.com/nominate or call 513-206-9789.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nomination deadline extended for 2024 Top Workplaces Cincinnati