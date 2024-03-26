Nominations begin for Coolest Thing Made in Iowa. What are the nominees?

The nominating process to determine the coolest thing made in Iowa has begun, with the contest to be decided by the ultimate experts: Iowans.

The Coolest Thing Made in Iowa contest, which kicks off with the nominating process running through April 8, is being sponsored by the Iowa Association of Business and Industry and MidwestOne Bank. It culminates with a winner being announced June 5 at the ABI’s annual conference in the Quad Cities.

Over the next couple months, Iowans will have to decide between products ranging from Blue Bunny Ice Cream, made in Le Mars, to Indian Motorcycles from Spirit Lake, from Newton's Maytag blue cheese to Forest City's Winnebago motorhomes, from Templeton's famous rye whiskey to John Deere tractors assembled in Waterloo.

This marks the first year Iowa has offered the Coolest Thing in Iowa contest, joining nearly 20 other states that have offered similar competitions.

As nominations opened March 25, 10 candidates already were in the game, said Kelsey O’Connor, director of marketing and communications for ABI.

With another two weeks in the nominating process, O’Connor said the sponsors are hopeful of getting at least 16 competitors, adding that the nominating form is “pretty simple.”

Nominations so far have included such wide-ranging products as copper coils, barrel straight bourbon and a tomato slicer, she said.

While there will be a certain cachet that comes to the winner, the contest also offers the opportunity for ABI and MidwestOne to put a spotlight on a big component to Iowa’s economy: manufacturing. It accounts for more than 17% of the gross state product and in excess of 14% of Iowa’s employment, at 225,000 workers, with over $38 billion in economic output in 2021, according to the National Association of Manufacturers.

Workers scrape the wax off blue cheese to get it ready for shipping at the Maytag Dairy Farms in Newton.

Competition rules, eligibility requirements, and the nomination form can all be found at coolestthingia.com.

Nominees will be announced on April 19, setting off a bracketed voting process similar to the ones seen during basketball tournaments.

Here's what will follow:

April 22-30 ― Voting on the list of nominees.

May 1 ― Top 16 announced.

May 2-8 ― First round of voting.

May 9 ― Top 8 announced.

May 10-16 ― Second round of voting.

May 17 ― Top 4 announced.

May 20-29 ― Final Round of voting.

June 5 ― Winner announced at ABI's Taking Care of Business Conference.

On lists of the most important invention in every state, both Business Insider and Visual Capitalist list the tractor for Iowa, invented 1892 by John Froelich in northeast Iowa.

