Nominations deadline extended for 2024 Sarasota Top Workplaces

For the third year, the Herald-Tribune will honor quality workplace culture in the region with the Top Workplaces awards.

If you have a workplace worth celebrating, you have more time to get into the spotlight by earning recognition as a Sarasota Top Workplace.

The deadline for nominations has been extended to April 5. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school or even a government agency. To nominate an employer, just go to heraldtribune.com/nominate or call 941-413-1720.

So far, more than 50 companies in the region have signed up to participate. This marks the third year the Herald-Tribune will honor quality workplace culture in Sarasota or Manatee counties. Any organization with 35 or more employees is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

To qualify for a Sarasota Top Workplaces award, employees evaluate workplaces using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed through April.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

