Nominations: FACE welcomes Christelle François and Ken Birch as Vice Presidents

·2 min read

MONTREAL, Nov. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Federation of Economics is happy to announce the nomination of Christelle François as Vice President Operations of the organisation as well as Ken Birch as Vice President Commercial Finance. By joining our team, they will add new energy, experience, and expertise which, in the long term, will increase the efficiency and readiness of FACE's operations.

"I am very happy that Ms. François and M. Birch have accepted to take over these important responsibilities within our organisation. Their experience and dedication in the promotion of the interest of Canadians of African descent have made them ideal individuals for the achievement of FACE's operational goals

I couldn't be prouder of the team we're building, of the steps we're taking and of the goals we're aiming for!"

- Tiffany Callender, Chief Executive Officer of FACE

Christelle François has had an impressive professional career. Before joining FACE, she was President of the Canadian Black Chamber of Commerce and Founder of the consulting agency Untold & Co, which specializes in PR, Brand Partnerships and business strategy.

Ms. François has helped many businesses and organizations manage their growth and development by providing them with expertise in communications and government relations. Under her strategic leadership, the Black Chamber of Commerce has secured more than 5M$ in financing.

"I am delighted to join FACE whose mandate is aligned with the causes I've defended for many years. The trust I've received is very important to me and I intend to contribute to this organization's success and, ultimately, Black entrepreneurs' success"

- Christelle François, Vice President Operations of FACE

Mr. Birch, having been with FACE since its recent launch, is intimate with the operation from the lens of an Entrepreneur Loan Officer (Ontario). His dedication, involvement and ideas quickly distinguished him as a tremendous leadership asset and valuable strategic thinker.

He has extensive (23 years) experience in the Banking and Finance sector which included leadership roles in Client Care, Retail Lending and Business Banking across several territories.

"I am humbled and appreciative for the opportunity, and the responsibilities that come with. Responsibilities which will position me to leverage years of experience and expertise, learn continually and ultimately be a value add to the communities I serve, as well as my colleagues, and staff"

- Ken Birch, Vice President Commercial Finance of FACE

About FACE

The Federation of African Canadian Economics is a coalition of Black-led organizations dedicated to stimulating economic growth and creating generational wealth for Canadians of African Descent. In 2020 FACE was created to address the needs of Black business owners and entrepreneurs who were economically devastated during the pandemic.

The founding organizations included Africa Centre, Black Business Initiative, Black Business and Professional Association, Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association Inc, and Groupe 3737.

FACE is anchored in the commitment of its founding organization which synthesizes over 100 years of experience diligently serving Black Canadians with respect, integrity and purpose.

SOURCE The Federation of African Canadian Economics

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c1483.html

