Nominations Now Open for FP Canada™ Fellow Distinction, DJJ Lifetime Achievement Award in Financial Planning

TORONTO, April 7, 2021 /CNW/ - FP Canada is now accepting nominations for two prestigious distinctions for 2021: the FP Canada Fellow distinction and The Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award.

FP Canada Fellow Distinction

The FP Canada Fellow distinction recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to furthering FP Canada's mandate of advancing professional financial planning in Canada. Criteria for the FP Canada Fellow distinction include:

Volunteer work directly related to FP Canada's mandate of advancing professional financial planning; and

advancement of FP Canada's standards by leading or inspiring the development or adoption of the standards to further the public interest and enhance the reputation of FP Canada's certifications.

Nominations are open till May 21, 2021. For more information on the criteria, guidelines to submit a nomination, visit the FP Canada Fellow section on the FP Canada website.

Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award

The Donald J. Johnston Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes a recipient's lifetime contribution to the financial planning profession. The award is named after the late Donald J. Johnston, who led FP Canada through its first decade.

To be considered for the award, nominees must be FP Canada Fellows and must have made a profound positive contribution to FP Canada and to the financial planning profession as a whole. Nominations will be accepted until May 21, 2021. Visit the Donald J. Johnston Award section on the FPCanada website.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are more than 20,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards. Learn more at FPCanada.ca.

