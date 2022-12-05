U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,009.97
    -61.73 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,027.75
    -402.13 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,277.37
    -184.12 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,842.76
    -50.08 (-2.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.80
    -2.18 (-2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.60
    -28.00 (-1.55%)
     

  • Silver

    22.42
    -0.83 (-3.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0505
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5920
    +0.0860 (+2.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2191
    -0.0105 (-0.86%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5440
    +2.2730 (+1.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,086.78
    -22.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.83
    -7.39 (-1.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.54
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     
MEET:

Costco — Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

Nominations Now Open: IEHP Living the Mission Awards

·2 min read

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you know an organization or a physician who strives to make the Inland Empire a healthy and happier place for all?

Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) was awarded Inland Empire Health Plan’s (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award at the health plan’s second annual Mission Conference on May 6. The award recognized CAPSBC’s dedication to eliminating the effects of poverty through advocacy for community members to obtain knowledge and skills for self-reliance and economic stability.
Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSBC) was awarded Inland Empire Health Plan’s (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award at the health plan’s second annual Mission Conference on May 6. The award recognized CAPSBC’s dedication to eliminating the effects of poverty through advocacy for community members to obtain knowledge and skills for self-reliance and economic stability.

Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is currently collecting nominations for its 2023 Living the Mission Awards, which will be announced next spring. Nominations can be made until Feb. 15, 2023, by visiting LivingTheMissionAwards.IEHP.org.

Categories for the awards include Creativity and Innovation, Vibrant Health, Optimal Care and Inspire.

The Creativity and Innovation Award will honor a provider, entity or community partner that exemplifies the courage to "break the mold" in pursuit of innovative ways to address health concerns for Inland Empire residents. IEHP's Vibrant Health Award will recognize a provider, entity or community partner that exemplifies engagement with the well-being and joyful life of residents in the Inland Empire.

The health plan's Optimal Care Award will celebrate a provider or entity that exemplifies world-class care and outcomes in preventive care, chronic care or hospital care. In addition, the Inspire Award will acknowledge a provider, entity of community partner that exemplifies IEHP's mission, "We heal and inspire the human spirit."

Earlier this year, Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County (CAPSB) and SAC Health System earned IEHP's first Living the Mission Awards. This recognition highlighted CAPSB's dedication to eliminate effects of poverty and SAC Health System's tireless support and service to residents in both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

"The work we do each and every day to fulfill our mission to heal and inspire the human spirit is made possible through the innovative and courageous contributions of our providers and partners," said IEHP Chief Executive Officer Jarrod McNaughton. "We look forward to honoring these groups and continuing our collaborative work to make the Inland Empire a healthier place for all."

Awards will be announced at IEHP's annual Mission Conference scheduled for May 5, 2023.

To learn more, visit missionconference.iehp.org.

About IEHP

With a mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. In its 26th year, IEHP is supporting more than 1.6 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plans and has a growing network of over 7,400 providers and nearly 3,000 team members. Through dynamic partnerships with providers and community organizations, paired with award-winning service and a tradition of quality care, IEHP is fully committed to their vision: We will not rest until our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health. For more information, visit iehp.org.

SAC Health, the nation’s largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), received Inland Empire Health Plan’s (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award on May 6, at the health plan’s second Annual Mission Conference. The award recognized SAC Health’s ongoing support and service to residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
SAC Health, the nation’s largest specialty-based and teaching Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), received Inland Empire Health Plan’s (IEHP) Mission INSPIRE Award on May 6, at the health plan’s second Annual Mission Conference. The award recognized SAC Health’s ongoing support and service to residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties.
IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
IEHP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP))
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nominations-now-open-iehp-living-the-mission-awards-301694934.html

SOURCE Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP)

Recommended Stories

  • Peninsula biotech Rigel wins early drug approval as it lines up new HQ

    Only last week, the company was warned about its stock price; this week it's looking at putting a premium on the price of its second FDA-approved drug.

  • Is This Biotech Stock a Buy Following a Landmark Approval?

    Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) is a small-cap biotech whose shares have doubled in the past three months. The company can thank the expected and eventual approval of Tzield for that performance. In mid-November, Tzield became the first and only treatment approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the delay of the onset of type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients.

  • Verve Slides as FDA Seeks Data Before Allowing Gene-Therapy Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Verve Therapeutics Inc. shares fell the most in five months, pulling down shares of rival drugmakers, after the biotechnology company said US regulators requested additional information before allowing a test of its gene therapy to begin. Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernStocks Slump as Fed-Hike Jitters Lift Bond Yields: Markets WrapChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesAmbitious Plans to Build Ind

  • Is Biogen Stock a Buy Now?

    Thanks to well-received clinical trial data for its investigational Alzheimer's therapy, lecanemab, shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) are up by more than 51% in the past three months -- and the company hasn't even made a single dollar from the positive findings yet. Including lecanemab, Biogen has a dozen programs in late-stage clinical trials, all but four of which are being developed for indications in neurology. Its areas of focus within neurology are Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, though it also has a trio of programs for multiple sclerosis (MS) in development.

  • BEAM Up as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on the IND for BEAM-201

    The FDA lifts the clinical hold on BEAM's investigational new drug application for BEAM-201 to treat relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma. Stock up.

  • Dante Labs: Innovating Whole Genome Sequencing

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Until recently, DNA tests have been costly and inaccessible for many individuals, researchers, and clinicians. But, over the past seven years, Andrea Riposati and Mattia Capulli’s global genomics and precision medicine company, Dante Labs, has made these tests more accessible to people all over the world. Dante Labs uses the […]

  • Covid-19 Cases Are Rising Again. A Winter Wave Could Be Coming.

    Hospitalizations and reported Covid-19 cases are surging, and the uptake of bivalent boosters from Pfizer and Moderna have been disappointing.

  • Novartis prostate cancer drug trial meets primary endpoint

    The data will be submitted for regulatory approval next year to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration , Novartis said.

  • Novartis' (NVS) Pluvicto Meets Goal in 2nd Prostate Cancer Study

    Novartis' (NVS) phase III PSMAfore study evaluating Pluvicto for treating patients with PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer meets primary endpoint.

  • Medtronic completes enrollment in pivotal trial evaluating first-of-its-kind pulsed field ablation catheter for patients with atrial fibrillation

    Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced the completion of enrollment and final treatment in the SPHERE Per-AF Trial, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) pivotal trial designed to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of the first-of-its kind Sphere-9™ pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation, and high density (HD) mapping catheter with the Affera cardiac mapping and navigation platform for the treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AF).

  • China begins to loosen COVID rules

    China’s decision to soften COVID-19 restrictions in the face of widespread protests cheered markets while also raising worries about a surge in infections

  • When 'energy' drinks actually contained radioactive energy

    Refreshingly radioactive? Drink image via www.shutterstock.com.Modern life have you feeling frazzled? Flagging a bit as you rush through your day? Maybe you’re one of the millions of consumers who lean on energy drinks to put a little extra pep in your step. Though emblematic of our time, energy drinks aren’t an invention of the new millennium. People have relied on them to combat fatigue for at least a century. Today, their “energy” typically derives from some type of neurological stimulant tha

  • Revealed: The one thing Americans refuse to stop spending on

    A poll of 2,000 US adults found three in four have been affected by inflation, but it isn’t enough for people to compromize one area of their lives

  • Reverse vaccination technique in mice suggests new way to teach the immune system not to attack lifesaving treatments

    Reverse vaccination teaches the immune system to ignore rather than attack self-proteins. Christoph Burgstedt/Science Photo Library via Getty ImagesAutoimmune conditions like Type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis and rheumatoid arthritis arise when an immune system mistakenly attacks its own body’s proteins, cells and organs. Not only do these conditions make the body attack itself, they can also destroy the medications intended to treat them. A reverse vaccination approach my research team and I

  • It’s open enrollment and your Medicare coverage needs a checkup

    Have your healthcare needs and personal finances changed since 2019? The answer is probably yes, especially if you’re a Medicare beneficiary. As I reach my first anniversary leading eHealth Inc., a company that serves Medicare beneficiaries, and as a Medicare-age person myself, I’ve learned how important it is to reassess your coverage options each year.

  • Strep A – live: NHS ‘well prepared’ to deal with outbreak, No 10 says as seventh child dies from infection

    Parents urged to look out for symptoms of bacterial infection

  • Pro-life group christens, holds day of mourning for baby whose abortion was broadcast on NPR: 'Disgraceful'

    Priests for Life christened a baby recently killed by abortion in a live broadcast on NPR, and issued an open letter condemning the media organization for its "disgraceful" act.

  • Our Next Best COVID Drug Has Been Hiding In Plain Sight

    SimpleImages / GettyThe fight against COVID seems to have fallen into a ping-ponging rhythm at this point, where every step forward seems undercut by one backward. Vaccines are available, and hospitalization rates have fallen dramatically from previous peaks. But just a sliver of eligible Americans have received the most recent bivalent shot, and the specter of a new, somehow worse variant looms large in our collective psyche. Elsewhere, such as in China, we seem to be losing ground to the virus

  • Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking. Here's What You'll Pay In 2023

    Millions of older Americans rely on Medicare for health coverage. While Medicare Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most enrollees, Part B, which covers outpatient services, comes at a cost. Specifically, enrollees pay a monthly premium for Part B -- either a standard premium or a standard premium plus a surcharge, depending on income.

  • Five-year-old boy in critical condition after being shot by eight-year-old family friend in Houston

    Police detain three people in connection with the shooting in Houston on Saturday