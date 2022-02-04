U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.33
    +3.89 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,010.24
    -100.92 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,988.12
    +109.30 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,982.48
    -8.55 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.70
    +2.43 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.90
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    22.46
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1461
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9230
    +0.0960 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    -0.0064 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2000
    +0.2390 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,257.30
    +3,561.18 (+9.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.16
    +67.19 (+7.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,516.40
    -12.44 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,439.99
    +198.68 (+0.73%)
     
JOBS:

U.S. employers added 467,000 jobs (125,000 expected), unemployment rate rose to 4%

Payrolls unexpectedly rose in January despite Omicron; previous months' data revised upward

Nominations Now Open for the WealthManagement.com 2022 Industry Awards

WealthManagement.com
·4 min read

Annual awards program is expanded to recognize the growing importance of retirement planning services, and the emergence of digital assets including cryptocurrencies and NFTs

For the first time, awards will also recognize rising stars at Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firms

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WealthManagement.com, the leading digital resource for wealth management professionals, today announces the call for nominations for the 2022 Industry Awards. Now in its eighth year, the “Wealthies” is the only awards program of its kind to celebrate the companies, individuals and organizations that demonstrate outstanding achievement in support of financial advisor success.

Last year, a record-breaking number of nominations were submitted – more than 900 entries were received from 346 companies – for what has become the industry’s biggest and most popular awards program. Nominations for the 2022 Industry Awards close mid-April and finalists will be announced on June 1st. Winners will be recognized at a black-tie awards ceremony at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on September 8th.

The 2022 Industry Awards program has been expanded to recognize organizations who are pioneering innovation in retirement planning and charitable giving, as well as progressive companies who are advancing the integration and implementation of digital assets. And for the first time, individual awards will pay tribute to up-and-comers at RIA firms. See all 2022 awards categories.

“As baby boomers age and lifespans increase, retirement planning has become a key focus for the industry – so we’ve expanded the program this year to include additional categories for retirement plans and executive leaders,” said William O’Conor, Managing Director of WealthManagment.com. In 2022, the Industry Awards will recognize the Aggregator CEO of the Year who most successfully led their firm through organic growth and M&A strategies along with the integration of wealth and retirement capabilities and revenue diversification. Other awards will be given out for Broker-Dealer Wealth and Retirement Integration that enhances a plan sponsor’s ability to bring together wealth and retirement planning for plan participants; Defined Contribution Investment Only (DCIO) Providers who deliver best-in-class value-added programs that enable advisors to better service and market to retirement plan sponsors; and Record Keepers who offer superior retirement plan advisor support.

O’Conor continued, “As advisors are expanding their service offerings to meet client’s broader estate planning needs, a new Charitable Giving/Donor Advised Fund category this year will acknowledge the asset managers who are leading the way in investment planning and education programs. With the excitement of digital assets at a fever pitch – and the discussion of their future in portfolio construction and management growing more serious – new categories for Cryptocurrency and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) will salute the product and service providers who are bringing crypto to the mainstream. And finally, our new Rising Star of the Year category will recognize next generation leadership in RIA firms as succession planning and ownership transition become key factors to success.”

A panel of independent judges made up of top names in the industry will determine the winners of the eighth annual WealthManagement.com Industry Awards, which each year recognizes the firms and individuals who are bringing new innovations to market that make a real difference to the daily activities of financial advisors.

For more information about the 2022 Industry Awards, visit the event site.

About WealthManagement.com
WealthManagement.com, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Named 2021 Neal Award Winner as Best Media Brand for Overall Editorial Excellence, WealthManagement.com offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry’s leading audience of wealth management professionals.

About Informa
Informa PLC is a leading, international business to business information services Group, operating in over 30 countries. We create transaction-led exhibitions and content-based events, specialist data, intelligence and marketing services products, as well as scholarly research and specialist reference-led academic content. Our products and services help businesses and professionals connect, learn, do business and gain an edge over the competition. Informa is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a member of the FTSE 100.

CONTACT:
William O’Conor, Managing Director
WealthManagement.com
Phone: (301) 717-0577
Email: william.oconor@informa.com



Recommended Stories

  • I inherited ‘a sizeable amount’ from my mother. A financial adviser took me out for a free meal at an investment seminar, and made ‘some good, interesting points.’ But should I be wary?

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Finding good, trustworthy financial advice is tough. Then there are those investors who get a color, glossy postcard in the mail offering a free steak dinner and the chance to meet a savvy financial planner at an “investment seminar.”

  • Ford earnings: ‘Farley is pushing this company faster and farther’ toward EVs, analyst says

    Bank of America Global Research Senior Automotive Analyst John Murphy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Ford, the future of EVs, and the outlook for the auto market.

  • Oil Frackers Brace for End of the U.S. Shale Boom

    Companies have tapped many of their best wells. The limited inventory leaves the industry with little choice but to hold back growth, even amid the highest oil prices in years.

  • There are three types of workers. Which one are you?

    Before you accept a new job, think like a management scholar and figure out which type of worker you are.

  • Shock and Dismay at CNN as Chief Jeff Zucker Resigns

    The disclosure of Zucker's long-rumored consensual relationship with a direct-report is the latest black eye for the news network.

  • Apple, Broadcom win new trial in $1.1 billion Caltech patent case

    A U.S. appeals court on Friday threw out a jury verdict ordering Apple Inc and Broadcom Inc to pay $1.1 billion to the California Institute of Technology for infringing its Wi-Fi technology patents, and ordered a new trial on damages. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit said the January 2020 award by the federal jury in Los Angeles, one of the largest ever in patent cases, was "legally unsupportable." It also upheld the jury's findings that Apple and Broadcom infringed two Caltech patents, and ordered a new trial on whether they infringed a third patent.

  • Biden Wants to Nix a Trump-Era Retirement Plan Rule. So Does Wall Street.

    Financial-services firms uniformly agree with the DOL proposal to rescind a Trump-era rule making it harder for Erisa plan advisors to align investments with ESG criteria.

  • U.S. Shale Surge Should Worry Oil Markets, Conoco CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips said traders should be worried about strong oil production growth coming out of the U.S. this year and in 2023, potentially echoing the supply surges of the past decade. Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prompts Walk OffZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesMeta Faces Historic Stock Rout

  • Schlumberger Has Gained 74% Over the Last 12 Months. Is It Still a Buy?

    Many stock market sectors took a beating at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Spring 2020. For instance, crude oil futures dropped to negative values per barrel which was the first time in U.S. history.

  • Wells Fargo Gamed System in Investor Arbitration, Judge Says

    A Georgia judge said the bank and its lawyer secretly manipulated a list of potential arbitrators.

  • Amid a global chip shortage, Intel is making less money — how did that happen?

    American chip-making giant Intel is a shadow of its former self. Despite the global semiconductor shortage, which has boosted rival chipmakers, Intel is making less money than a year ago with net income down 21% year over year to $4.6 billion. Intel (INTC) was the world’s largest chipmaker until 2021, when it was dethroned by Samsung.

  • Meta CFO cries ‘wolf’ again with bleak Facebook outlook — but he may be right this time

    Meta Platforms Inc. shares plunged more than 22% in Wednesday's extended session after another warning from CFO David Wehner. This time, however, the CFO's caution arrived with other worrisome signs

  • Airbus, Quebec reach $1.2 billion investment deal for A220 jet program

    MONTREAL (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus and Quebec said on Friday they have agreed to a $1.2 billion investment deal that would allow the Canadian province to remain in the loss-making A220 jet program until the venture is likely to turn profitable. Under the deal, Airbus would invest $900 mln, while the Quebec government would put $300 million into the program, according to a statement. The deal would defer by four years the period when Airbus buys out Quebec's 25% stake in the small jetliner from 2026 to 2030, it said.

  • U.S. Cements LNG Export Crown as Venture Global Fires Up Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. has cemented its position as the world’s top producer of liquefied natural gas after Venture Global LNG began preparing to send its first cargo of the super-chilled fuel and rival Cheniere Energy Inc. expanded service.Most Read from BloombergMeta Erases $251 Billion in Value, Biggest Wipeout in HistorySpotify’s Problems Grow as More Artists Join BoycottZuckerberg Tells Staff to Focus on Video Products as Meta’s Stock PlungesGiuliani’s ‘Masked Singer’ Cameo Reportedly Prom

  • Amazon CEO is the ‘outside insider’ that can push the company to new heights, professor says

    IMD Business School LEGO Professor of Management & Innovation Howard Yu joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss fourth quarter earnings for Amazon, Big Tech leadership, and the outlook for tech innovation.

  • Depression, isolation, loss of purpose: Could retirement be bad for your mental health?

    Desperate to get away from job stressors like a bad boss, heavy workload or rigid schedule, we sometimes forget the benefits we get from working.

  • Nike cries foul over virtual shoes, suing retailer that sells sneaker NFTs

    Sneaker giant Nike sued online reseller StockX in New York federal court on Thursday for selling unauthorized images of Nike shoes, marking the latest lawsuit over digital assets known as non-fungible tokens. Nike said StockX's NFTs infringe its trademarks and are likely to confuse consumers. Detroit-based StockX, a platform for reselling sneakers, handbags and other goods, was valued at more than $3.8 billion last year.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of loanDepot, Inc. ( NYSE:LDI ) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded...

  • Ford Posts $17.9 Billion in Full-Year Net Income, Gives Upbeat Outlook

    The U.S. auto maker’s results benefited from several special items, including an $8.2 billion gain on its investment in startup Rivian Automotive.

  • Australian mining billionaire files lawsuit against Facebook over scam ads

    Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest said on Thursday he is launching criminal proceedings against Meta Platform Inc's Facebook in an Australian court, alleging that it breached anti-money laundering laws and its platform is used to scam Australians. Forrest, Australia's richest man and chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, said he was taking the action to stop people losing money to clickbait advertising scams, such as ones using his image to promote cryptocurrency schemes. The lawsuit filed by Forrest in the Magistrates Court of Western Australia alleges Facebook "failed to create controls or a corporate culture to prevent its systems being used to commit crime."