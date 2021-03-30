U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.50
    -1.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,044.00
    +12.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,909.50
    -35.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,161.80
    +6.40 (+0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.58
    +0.02 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,704.10
    -8.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    24.61
    -0.16 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7210
    +0.0610 (+3.67%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    +1.88 (+9.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9700
    +0.1620 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,449.64
    +2,014.27 (+3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.08
    +41.93 (+3.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,736.17
    -4.42 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,369.16
    -15.36 (-0.05%)
     

Nominations Now Open for the Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia

·3 min read

Nominations to close on 21 April

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nominations are now open at awards.womenofthefuture.co.uk/seasia/ for the fourth annual Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia, the first movement uniquely created to celebrate and showcase the emerging female talent across the region who are 35 and under.

Women of the Future Awards
Originally founded in the UK over a decade ago by Pinky Lilani CBE DL to acknowledge and salute the inspirational young female stars of today and tomorrow, the Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia returns for the fourth consecutive year with a new headline sponsor, NTT Ltd.

Pinky Lilani CBE DL, Founder, Women of the Future (WOF) Programme said: "We are thrilled to hold these Awards for the fourth year running. 2020 was an incredibly challenging year and it is our hope that these awards will be a beacon of positivity and inspiration leading us towards a brighter future in 2021.

The first three Awards have delighted us with the depth of female talent across Southeast Asia who are as passionate and inspiring as they are gifted. We look forward to unearthing the region's future leaders who will have a huge impact on their communities and who will help to shape a kinder, more collaborative future for all."

John Lombard, CEO, Asia Pacific at NTT said, "NTT is proud to be a headline sponsor of the 2021 Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia. As an organisation, we celebrate diversity in all its forms, and we believe as an organisation that together we can do great things."

"The WOF Southeast Asia awards champions the same powerful principles that enhance diversity and inclusion at NTT. I look forward to being part of this inspiring platform again, as it spotlights regional emerging female leaders, and motivates organisations to build their bench strength of female talents. Through this, we hope to foster a strong community of supportive and collaborative women," he added.

The 11 categories for the Awards are:

  • Arts & Culture

  • Business

  • Community & Public Service

  • Entrepreneur

  • Media & Communications

  • Property, Construction & Infrastructure

  • Professions

  • Science, Technology and Digital

  • Social Entrepreneur

  • Sport (new category)

  • Mentor (open to men and women of all ages)

Of the 11 Awards categories, 10 are open to women aged 35 or under.

The Mentor category is open to both males and females of all ages, and recognises active mentors and champions behind the success of emerging female talent in the region. With 2021 being an Olympic year, a new sports category has been added to recognise the incredible endeavors of sports women across the region.

Shortlisted candidates of each category will gain access to many different opportunities, including the WOF network— a global and collaborative network of women who support and inspire each other to further professional and personal success.

HOW TO NOMINATE

If you believe that you or somebody you know deserves one of the Awards, then simply complete the online nomination form at: awards.womenofthefuture.co.uk/seasia/

Candidates must be aged 35 or under on 31 December 2021, and must be citizens and residents of one of the following countries:

  • Brunei

  • Cambodia

  • Indonesia

  • Laos

  • Malaysia

  • Myanmar

  • Philippines

  • Singapore

  • Thailand

  • Timor Leste

  • Vietnam

Submissions will close on Wednesday 21 April 2021.

For more information, please visit:

www.awards.womenofthefuture.co.uk/seasia

Facebook: www.facebook.com/WOFAwardsSEAsia

Instagram: www.instagram.com/womenoffuture

About Women of the Future

Women of the Future ("WOF") Programme is a portfolio of events and projects that support and celebrate the successes of women through the WOF Awards, WOF Summit, WOF Ambassadors and WOF Network. WOF was founded in 2006 by Pinky Lilani CBE DL and Cherie Blair CBE is Awards patron.

WOF is a global movement focused on kindness and collaboration in the workplace, galvanising a community of influential women to work together as a new generation of talent across business, media, culture and public service.

PDF link: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1476210/Kindness_Asia_Pacific_2021.pdf

SOURCE Women of the Future

