Nominations Open for the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards of S&P Global Commodity Insights

·3 min read

NEW YORK, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Commodity Insights announces the call for nominations for the Platts Global Energy Awards now in its 24th year.

S&P Global Inc. logo

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards program recognizes corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 19 categories.

This year's theme, "Connected. Committed. Charged." was chosen to spotlight the attributes and attitudes of successful leaders and organizations.

For 2022, several awards categories have been updated to address important trends in the market. The Awards of Excellence are now the Energy Transition Awards to reflect the industry's focus on what it recognizes as an essential shift towards a more sustainable, lower greenhouse-gas-emissions future for the generations to come.

In these volatile, uncertain and challenging times, two new awards have been created to recognize companies that have made significant commitments to their local, regional and global communities:

  • Corporate Impact Award-Critical Response will honor the organization that provides the most exemplary immediate and critical response to an emergency; and,

  • Corporate Impact Award-Sustained Commitment will laud a company demonstrating sustained efforts that are being impactful to the communities served.

Sue Avinir, Head of Conferences & Advisory Solutions, S&P Global Commodity Insights, said: "Over the past 24 years, we have recognized thousands of companies from around the globe for their important innovations, leadership, and performance. We are proud to continue the tradition and showcase industry leaders who are genuinely committed and connected to the evolution of both the energy industry and the energy markets, and who are leading the charge to energy transition."

Winners of the S&P Global Commodity Insights Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose background and experience include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading and strategic consulting. Neither S&P Global Commodity Insights nor its sponsors submit votes or select winners.

Nominations will be accepted through August 19, 2022 and the finalists will be announced on September 22, 2022.

The in-person, Platts Global Energy Awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at the Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Access the entire list of categories and nomination and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards pages of the S&P Global Commodity Insights website.

Event sponsorships are still available by contacting Globalenergyawards@spglobal.com.

Media Contacts:
Global: Alex Ortolani, + 1 917-618-0709, alex.ortolani@spglobal.com 
Americas/EMEA: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917-331-4607, kathleen.tanzy@spglobal.com 
Asia/EMEA: Melissa Tan, + 65-6597-6241, Melissa.tan@spglobal.com

About S&P Global Commodity Insights
At S&P Global Commodity Insights, our complete view of global energy and commodities markets enables our customers to make decisions with conviction and create long-term, sustainable value.

We're a trusted connector that brings together thought leaders, market participants, governments, and regulators and we create solutions that lead to progress. Vital to navigating Energy Transition, S&P Global Commodity Insights' coverage includes oil and gas, power, chemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Commodity Insights is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets. With every one of our offerings, we help many of the world's leading organizations navigate the economic landscape so they can plan for tomorrow, today. For more information visit https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights

 

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nominations-open-for-the-2022-platts-global-energy-awards-of-sp-global-commodity-insights-301562320.html

SOURCE S&P Global Commodity Insights

