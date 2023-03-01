Nominations Open for 2023 Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest

20th annual competition will honor the most innovative and inspired launches from the past year

CHICAGO, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP is now accepting nominations for its 20th annual Retailer Choice Best New Products Contest (BNPC). The BNPC honors today's top innovations and tomorrow's solutions, focusing on the most innovative and inspiring product launches from the past year.

Through April 30, CSP is asking retailers and suppliers to submit their nominations for the best new products across several key convenience-store categories. Up to five submissions can be made by visiting here.

After nominations are collected, finalists will be determined by CSP editors and staff, and retailers will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite products.

Eligible submissions include products available in convenience-store formats between March 1, 2022, and March 1, 2023, and should show product innovation or groundbreaking advancement. Winners of the BNPC will be announced during the NACS Show®, Oct. 3-6, in Atlanta, and featured in the October issue of CSP magazine.

"For every manufacturer that scaled back innovation over the past couple of years, there's been one that invested heavily in new products in 2022," said CSP Editor in Chief Steve Holtz. "I'm excited to see which ones have resonated the strongest across the industry."

Click here to submit your nominations today!

Click here to view last year's winners.

