Nominations open for 2024 Sarasota-Manatee Top Workplaces

For the third year, the Herald-Tribune will honor quality workplace culture in the region with the Top Workplaces awards.

If you have a great work environment, here is your chance to shout about it. Earn recognition as one of Sarasota-Manatee's Top Workplaces.

For the third year, the Herald-Tribune will honor quality workplace culture in the region. Any organization with 35 or more employees in Sarasota or Manatee counties is eligible to earn Top Workplaces recognition.

The nomination deadline is Feb. 23. Anyone can nominate any organization, whether it is public, private, non-profit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer go to heraldtribune.com/nominate or call 941- 413-1720.

To qualify for a Top Workplaces award, employees evaluate workplaces using a short 24-question survey that takes about 5 minutes to complete. Companies will be surveyed from January to April.

There is no cost to participate, and winners will earn the coveted gold Top Workplaces badge to tout their achievement in 2024.

Energage, the Pennsylvania-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

