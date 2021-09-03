U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Nominations Are Open for Christmas Decor’s 2021 Decorated Family Program

Christmas Decor
·3 min read

Friends and families are encouraged to nominate a local military family to become a “Decorated Family” at the holidays

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since 2003, Christmas Decor franchisees, members of North America’s leading professional holiday and event decorating franchise network, have been decorating the homes of military families whose loved ones are deployed outside of the country for the holiday season. Christmas Decor encourages people nationwide to nominate the family of a deserving active-duty service member in their community to become a “Decorated Family” this year. Christmas Decor franchisees will donate products, resources, time, and expertise to create glowing tributes at this year’s “Decorated Family” homes to honor all the service members who will be separated from their families this holiday season.

“Each year, the families of tens of thousands of active-duty men and women are deployed outside of the United States and its territories during the holiday season,” said Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor, Inc. “The Decorated Family program can literally light up the holidays for some of these families while sending a glowing message of thanks to all service members and their families for their dedication and sacrifice.”

Anyone may nominate a local family for this distinction on Christmas Decor’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ChristmasDecor. Click on the Decorated Family Program link and complete a form explaining why the nominated military family should be selected as a "Christmas Decor Decorated Family" for the 2021 holiday season. Christmas Decor corporate will review all the shared stories and select from the nominated families in each community. Decorated Families will be chosen based on the impact of their story on the judges and the family’s location (to ensure there is a participating local franchise to provide the award).

Nominations close on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2021. “This year, we hope to decorate more homes than ever before,” said Stephens. “The more nominations we receive, the more Decorated Families we are able to recognize. Please help us honor a brave active-duty man or woman in your community who will be away from home for the holidays this year by nominating their family to become a 2021 Decorated Family.”

More information about the Christmas Decor Decorated Family program is available at https://www.christmasdecor.net/about/. For more information on having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business, or to schedule an appointment for a consultation or installation, please visit www.christmasdecor.net.

About Christmas Decor
Since its inception in 1986, Christmas Decor has risen to become the premier holiday lighting and decorating company in North America. The Texas-based company was founded by Blake Smith as an off-season supplement to his landscape business and as a method to provide year-round work for employees. Christmas Decor quickly emerged as a viable business opportunity and today, operates in more than 350 markets in 48 states and Canada. Plans are underway to open locations in more than 100 new markets through franchise expansion in select communities around the country. Christmas Decor is highly revered in its field and has received consistent recognition for its efforts; some highlights include having been named one of a Top Ten Home Improvement Franchises for 2008 by Entrepreneur Magazine and AOL Small Business. For more information, visit www.christmasdecor.net.

CONTACT: Brandon Stephens President Christmas Decor, Inc. (806) 722-1225 Brandon@thedecorgroup.com www.christmasdecor.net


