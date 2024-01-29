Nominations open for Joplin chamber awards

Jan. 29—Nominations are open for the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce 2024 Business of the Year Awards.

The awards will be presented at the chamber's annual banquet in three categories:

—A business that employs one to 50 people.

—A business that employs 51 or more people.

—A not-for-profit.

Businesses must have been a member of the Joplin chamber for at least two years and be in good standing. Previous winners from 2019 or earlier are eligible for the award.

Finalists will be chosen by a panel of community members based on the following criteria:

—Contributions to the community.

—Business or management philosophy.

—Response to challenges.

—Innovative products or services.

—Employee involvement/recognition.

To nominate a business, complete the 2024 Business of the Year form and return it to stephanie@joplincc.com by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28.

The business of the year award is presented by FORVIS and the Joplin chamber.

Other awards presented at the annual banquet are Citizen of the Year, Young Professional of the Year and Milestone of the Year.

The 107th annual banquet will start with a social hour at 5:15 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Dinner will served at 6:30 p.m. It will be held at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center on the campus of Missouri Southern State University.

The event is open only to chamber members. The chamber has more than 800 members.