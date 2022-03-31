Honor the veterinary heroes in your life in the American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™, sponsored by Zoetis

Nominations Open Today for the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™

Visit www.HeroVetAwards.org to nominate a veterinary professional.

WASHINGTON, DC, March 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, today announced that nominations are open for the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™, presented by Zoetis. Pet owners and animal lovers alike are invited to visit www.HeroVetAwards.org between now and May 19 to nominate their favorite veterinary professionals dedicated to the betterment of the health and welfare of animals and the promotion of the human-animal bond. The winning veterinarian and veterinary nurse will attend the star-studded “American Humane Hero Dog Awards” gala on November 11 in Palm Beach.

“The world’s animals depend on veterinarians and veterinary nurses, and we are honored to recognize their achievements in saving lives, conducting groundbreaking research, and working on the front lines of animal welfare,” said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. “Thank you to Zoetis, the exclusive sponsor of the American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™, for helping us shine a bright spotlight on these humane heroes.”

For millions of Americans, animals are not just their best friends, but their heroes. Behind almost every hero pet (and millions more animals) is a hero veterinarian or hero veterinary nurse. These often-little-known benefactors save and improve the lives of animals every day, and for the past eight years, one awards ceremony has honored their tremendous achievements. These awards are not limited to companion animal veterinarians. Professionals from all fields of veterinary medicine are eligible for entry including, but not limited to, those who work in research, emergency services, shelters, and those who work with large and exotic animals.

Following the nomination period, five finalists in the Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse categories will be selected by a special blue-ribbon panel of judges consisting of veterinary professionals, animal care professionals and celebrities. Then, beginning July 28, the American public will be invited to vote online for their favorite veterinarian and veterinary nurse. The winners will be named the 2022 American Hero Veterinarian and American Hero Veterinary Nurse.

“Veterinary teams continue to serve and strengthen our communities during these evolving times by leading the efforts that support the health and wellbeing of the animals that make our lives better,” said Tara Bidgood, DVM, PhD, DACVCP, executive director, Zoetis Petcare Veterinary Professional Services & Medical Affairs. “Zoetis is proud to honor America’s veterinary community by highlighting their life-changing contributions to society, alongside American Humane.”

Key dates for the 2022 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards™ contest are:

Nominations Period: March 31 – May 19, 2022

Public Voting Round: July 28 – September 15, 2022

American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala: November 11, 2022

*All rounds open and close at 12 p.m. Pacific Time/ 3 p.m. Eastern Time.

To nominate a veterinarian or veterinary nurse between now and May 19, and for complete contest rules, please visit www.HeroVetAwards.org.

ABOUT AMERICAN HUMANE

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. Founded in 1877, American Humane is committed to ensuring the safety, welfare and well-being of animals, and our leadership programs are first to serve in promoting and nurturing the bonds between animals and people. For more information or to support our work, please visit www.americanhumane.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT ZOETIS

As the world’s leading animal health company, we are driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, we continue to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide - from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, we generated revenue of $7.8 billion in 2021 with ~12,100 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

