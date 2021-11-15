U.S. markets open in 2 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,688.75
    +10.50 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,121.00
    +108.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,226.00
    +33.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,419.80
    +9.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.94
    -0.85 (-1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.80
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.28
    -0.06 (-0.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1450
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.82
    -0.84 (-4.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3417
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8570
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    65,796.80
    +1,330.06 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,625.64
    +9.42 (+0.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,339.98
    -7.93 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,776.80
    +166.83 (+0.56%)
     

Nomod raises $3.4M seed to allow merchants accept payments without hardware

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

Micro and small businesses in emerging markets still struggle to access online payments for several reasons. One, most of them are excluded from various payment ecosystems globally due to their size, and two, getting hardware from providers can be expensive.

U.K.-based fintech Nomod allows these businesses to bypass the card terminal by providing a platform to accept card payments on their phone with no extra hardware. The company has raised $3.4 million in seed funding at a valuation of $50 million.

Payments will act as the company's flywheel to acquire a merchant base and build out a financial operating system, founder and CEO Omar Kassim told TechCrunch.

The plan for the company is to provide merchants with access to accounts, cards, local payment networks and lending. This suite of services is essential in the primary markets in which Nomod has a significant merchant base, like Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bangladesh.

In Saudi Arabia, for instance, only 3% of more than 1 million registered businesses have access to bank credit. In the UAE, it can take nearly six months to set up a business bank account. For Bangladesh, card POS hardware is pretty expensive for small and medium merchants.

With Nomod, merchants can start dealing with payments issues first as they can download Nomod on their phones and process in-person payments and payment links from customers.

Customers can use different cards, from Visa and Mastercard to American Express and Union Pay, or go contactless via NFC and QR codes. The company also allows merchants to charge in over 135 currencies.

"A merchant today can install Nomod, sign up in three or four minutes and start processing in-person and online payments using payment links," Kassim said in a call with TechCrunch.

Nomod
Nomod

Omar Kassim (Nomod CEO)

Although Nomod has most of its merchants in the MENA and GCC region, Kassim says the platform has a global reach and allows merchants to sign up from more than 40 countries across Europe, the U.S., Australia, Africa and Asia.

Kassim said the company is conducting tests with merchants in Nigeria and South Africa and expects to launch both markets shortly.

"Our thesis is that card acceptance is a fairly homogenous action. Whether you're doing it in Australia or India, or wherever, it doesn't really matter. We feel like we can do a lot of markets in parallel, and today, we allow merchants to sign up from 44 different countries to use our platform."

For now, Nomod can acquire and settle merchants in the U.S., the U.K and the UAE in their local currencies -- dollars, pounds and dirhams, respectively.

But in other markets where there is some currency fluctuation, say, in South Africa, Nomod applies some FX cost, thereby changing currencies. Kassim says that once there is significant adoption in such markets, Nomod will optimize its platform for the merchants and begin acquiring and offering settlements in their local currencies.

From its YC bio, Nomod describes itself as "Square minus the hardware" and Kassim believes the name is telling, particularly as to how payments have evolved since Stripe launched in 2010.

According to the founder, if the $95 billion company were to launch newly, it would not need hardware. However, his bias results from how payments work in emerging markets like the UAE, where most businesses carry out their fintech transactions using wallets or tokens. The platform is one of Stripe's listed partners to accept in-person payments.

"Some platforms are seeing about 60-70% of all of their online transactions coming from Apple Pay. And so what you're finding is that consumers these days actively tokenizing [payments] onto their device."

Before Nomod, Kassim ran an e-commerce marketplace platform JadoPado and sold it to Noon, an Amazon competitor in the MENA region.

He then worked on some consulting gigs, and after noticing the wave of fintech and neobank activity that stormed the U.K., he started Nomod as a side project in 2018. It was a simple app that allowed anyone with a Stripe account to make in-person payments.

Running the product gave him two broad ideas on how he thought payments might look in the future. First was that plastic cards get replaced by digital tokens or native wallets in consumer fintech. And for fintechs targeting merchants, legacy hardware would give way to software-led solutions.

"There isn't a dominant mobile software solution for payments globally at the moment. So I almost feel like there's an opportunity for us to build like a WhatsApp or Telegram equivalent for payment acceptance or face to face as well with things like payment links and subscription."

Since officially launching in March 2021, Nomod has acquired nearly 4,500 merchants. According to the company, its total processed volume has grown 11.5x and is on an annualized run rate of $7 million.

The company, which graduated from the recent Y Combinator summer batch, received investments led by Global Founders Capital. Other VCs such as Kingsway Capital, Goodwater Capital, and angels from the Valley and globally, including a partner from DST Global, participated.

Recommended Stories

  • Terror Probe Launched After Deadly U.K. Taxi Blast Outside Hospital

    The TelegraphThree men have been arrested under the British Terrorism Act after one man was killed and another injured when a taxi exploded in the parking lot of the Liverpool Women’s Hospital in England on Sunday morning. “We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion, but given how it has happened and out of caution, counterterrorism police are leading the investigation,” Chief Constable Serena Kennedy of the local Merseyside police department told reporters.It has not been deter

  • Fauci says he won't step down until COVID is in 'rearview mirror'

    He’s not going anywhere. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert who’s provided reassurance to many Americans during the pandemic, says he won’t quit until the country gets past COVID-19. “I’m the head of an institute that actually played the major role in the development of the vaccines that have saved now millions of lives from COVID-19,” he told CBS’ “Face the Nation” ...

  • Why are natural gas bills expected to be 30% higher this winter?

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts people who heat their homes with natural gas will pay 30 percent more on their energy costs this winter compared to this winter. A University of Minnesota energy economy expert breaks down why.

  • Democracy at risk in Balkans, divisions growing, Croatia warns

    Democracy is at risk in the Balkan countries seeking to join the European Union, while Bosnia is a particular concern, Croatia's foreign minister said on Monday as EU foreign ministers gathered to discuss the region. "The situation in the Western Balkans is getting worse, divisions are deepening ... we also see the threat to democracy," Grlic Radman told reporters. He also warned against calls for separatism in Bosnia.

  • Did Quick-Thinking Taxi Driver Prevent Mass Casualty Event in Liverpool Blast?

    Phil Noble via ReutersA Liverpool taxi driver is being hailed a hero Monday morning with what Prime Minister Boris Johnson called “incredible presence of mind and bravery” for reportedly diverting what could have been a mass casualty event when a passenger he was carrying started acting suspiciously. Just before 11 a.m on Sunday while the nation held a two minute moment of silence for Remembrance Day, a taxi blew up outside the Liverpool Women’s Hospital. Video published by The Daily Mail shows

  • Liverpool Women's Hospital blast: 'Hero' taxi driver David Perry escapes cab in shocking CCTV explosion footage

    The taxi driver is believed to have locked his vehicle's doors after noticing his passenger had an explosive device.

  • Warren Buffett just poured another $7.6B into his all-time favorite business — here are 3 other companies doing something similar

    Buffett is betting big on his favorite company. It might be time to follow suit.

  • Elon Musk spars with Bernie Sanders, offers to sell more Tesla stock

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the U.S. senator demanded the wealthy pay their "fair share" of taxes. Taking a jibe at the 80-year-old senator, Musk responded by saying "I keep forgetting that you're still alive." Sanders' tweet comes amid the backdrop of Washington's efforts to hike taxes for the super-wealthy.

  • Musk Taunts Sanders, Suggests He’ll Sell More Tesla Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest person, directed a series of insults at Bernie Sanders on Twitter after the U.S. senator repeated his call for billionaires to pay more in taxes.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food C

  • Rivian Soars On IPO, But These 3 EV Stocks Are Better Buys Now

    Rivian has a bright future as a company, but its stock is priced to perfection. Here are 3 picks that are a better value with more upside potential.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

    With the new year right around the corner, it could be the perfect time to consider some explosive new opportunities.

  • 2 Disruptive Stocks This Billionaire Is Buying

    Artificial intelligence (AI) might be the most transformative technology ever created. Of course, as the largest asset manager in the world, BlackRock owns a piece of virtually every company, but Fink's decision to buy is still noteworthy. CrowdStrike and Lemonade have built their businesses around AI, and both have strong prospects.

  • 3 Hot Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Electric vehicles are the future. In a report dated Nov. 10 and prepared for the big United Nations climate conference that just concluded in Glasgow, BloombergNEF projects annual EV sales to hit 5.6 million in 2021, up from 3.1 million in 2020.

  • Soros Reveals Four New Bets; Raises Stakes in Property and Bank Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Soros Fund Management increased its bets on real estate and financial stocks during the last quarter, while the value of its U.S. equity portfolio dipped to less than $5 billion.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food Cr

  • Tesla shares slip after heavy week of losses

    Musk got into a spat with Bernie Sanders on Sunday after the U.S. senator demanded the wealthy pay their "fair share" of taxes. Tesla January and February 2022 calls at a strike price of $900 were among the top three heavily traded options contracts, according to Refinitiv data on Friday, suggesting some traders were assuming more short-term weakness in the stock. Musk sold 6.36 million Tesla shares last week and now needs to offload about 10 million more shares to fulfill his pledge to sell 10% of his holdings in the electric-vehicle maker.

  • Shell Ditches ‘Dutch’ From Name and Makes Britain Its HQ

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc announced a major overhaul of its legal and tax structure that will see the company walk away from the Netherlands amid deteriorating relations with what’s been its home country for a century.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmer

  • Betting on Marijuana Legalization Bill? Analysts Suggest 3 Stocks to Buy

    You don’t normally think of Federal regulation – or the prospect of Federal regulation – being the catalyst for a sudden, industry-wide, spike in share prices. But that’s exactly what we’re seeing with cannabis stocks right now, as a House Republican has submitted a draft bill on Federal legalization – on that may stand a better chance of passage than Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer’s stalled bill. The bill is being drafted by South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace, and discussion has been going

  • Morgan Stanley Says Steer Clear of U.S. Stocks and Bonds in 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Stay away from U.S. stocks and bonds next year, and seek out better returns in Europe and Japan.Most Read from BloombergWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingFarmers Take on ‘Post-Apocalyptic’ Food CrisisThat’s the advice of Morgan Stanley’s strategy team, which sees fading monetar

  • I’m 49, my wife is 34, we have 4 kids and $2.3 million saved. I earn $300K a year but ‘lose a lot of sleep worrying about tomorrow’ — when can I retire?

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

  • Nvidia, Walmart, Alibaba, Lucid, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Retailer earnings this week include Walmart, Target, Home Depot, and Alibaba. Lucid, Nvidia, and Cisco also report. Plus, leading economic indicators and October retail sales.