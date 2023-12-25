Nomura Affiliate Hires Ex-BOJ Deputy Chief Amamiya as Adviser

(Bloomberg) -- An affiliate of Nomura Holdings Inc. has hired former Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya as an adviser at a time of intensifying speculation over the direction of the country’s monetary policy.

Amamiya joined Nomura Research Institute Ltd. on Aug. 1 to offer advice as an expert in financial matters, according to a spokesperson from the IT services company. He is being paid, she said.

Speculation is swirling that the central bank may soon end its negative interest-rate policy amid signs of mild inflation. The country’s bond market has grown more volatile as the Bank of Japan loosens its grip on yields, benefiting trading business of brokerages.

A career official at the BOJ, Amamiya served as deputy governor for five years through March. He was once touted as a potential successor to Haruhiko Kuroda, a position that went to current Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Amamiya is regarded as an architect of various measures introduced by the BOJ in its fight against deflation, including the current yield curve control policy with negative rates.

Nomura recently hired a former Japanese finance ministry official regarded for his expertise in government bond issuance. Known as “Mr. JGB” in the nation’s bond circles, Michio Saito joined Nomura Institute of Capital Markets Research as an executive fellow at the start of November.

Similarly, Amamiya was known as “Mr. BOJ.”

--With assistance from Nao Sano.

