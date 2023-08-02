Nomura’s Crypto Division “Laser Digital” Obtains Operating License in Dubai

The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) Has Issued a License to “Laser Digital”

The Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) in Dubai has granted an operating license to Nomura's subsidiary for digital assets, Laser Digital, enabling it to provide broker-dealer, management, and investment services for virtual assets (VAs).

In the upcoming months, the company expects to launch its trading and asset management business, providing over-the-counter (OTC) trading services and a variety of digital asset investment solutions. The company has successfully completed all four steps of the licensing procedure.

Dubai launched a licensing programme earlier this year, and businesses like OKX and Crypto.com are currently obtaining full clearance. Meanwhile, The biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, was granted a license to operate in Dubai in July.

According to Dubai-based Laser Digital Middle East, VARA's exhaustive and consultative procedure gives institutional investors the confidence they need to participate in this asset class.

Laser Digital CEO Jez Mohideen said the firm is thrilled to provide its services to the area and is looking forward to collaborating with VARA to foster the expansion of the digital asset sector in Dubai.