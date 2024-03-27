Nomura Expects Yen to Strengthen Against Dollar This Year

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. expects the yen to strengthen against the dollar later this year, according to the firm’s head of trading and investment banking.

“We think it should head back toward 140,” said Christopher Willcox in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg TV. A stronger yen would be “primarily driven by the force of the Fed easing further down the road and somewhat tighter Japan policy.”

The yen hit a 34-year low on Wednesday, prompting Japanese officials to warn they might take measures to stem the slide. The yen approached 152 yen to the dollar, a level that many market observers said could trigger intervention.

“Central banks tend to intervene when they surprise the market,” said Willcox.

