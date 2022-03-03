Nomura Holdings plans new digital assets company

Nomura Holdings will restructure its Future Innovation Company into a newly established company to leverage the rise of digital assets, effective April 1.

The Japanese financial services giant revealed in a statement its plans to expand its private markets business by tapping into new asset classes, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Nomura’s move acknowledges the convergence of the digital assets industry with traditional finance.

The Future Innovation Company was established in April 2019 to develop Nomura’s digital services and explore new business opportunities.

Nomura, a global financial services group with a network spanning over 30 countries and regions, joins Japan’s largest bank Mitsubishi UFJ in expanding digital assets offerings.



