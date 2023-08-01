Nomura Profit Misses Estimates on Weak Wholesale Business

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc.’s profit rose less than analysts estimated in the fiscal first quarter, as soft wholesale results and another loss abroad overshadowed a rebound in retail business.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Net income climbed to 23.3 billion yen ($163 million) in the three months ended June 30 from 1.7 billion yen a year earlier, the company said in a statement Tuesday. That missed the 34.3 billion yen average of three analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda is trying to revive profitability after net income fell in his first three years in charge of Japan’s biggest brokerage. The Tokyo-based firm is trimming costs to remain competitive while making a renewed push into European equities business in search of revenue abroad.

Okuda announced plans in May for a major review across the company in a bid to achieve return of equity of 8% to 10% over the medium term. The gauge of profitability stood at 2.9% for the quarter.

Net revenue at the core retail division jumped 29% from a year earlier, as Japan’s stock market rally drove strong growth in trading and sales of investment trusts, Nomura said in a presentation.

But Nomura’s overseas operations posted a pretax loss of 23.9 billion yen, its second straight quarterly deficit, led by the Americas and Europe. The Japanese company has lost money abroad in 10 of the past 12 years.

The wholesale division, which runs investment banking and trading, saw revenue drop 4%. The decline was fueled by a 9% decline in the global markets business, while investment banking posted a 29% increase.

Some international market participants stayed on the sidelines due to economic uncertainty, although credit had a strong quarter globally and the Japan equities business did well on inflows from abroad, Nomura said.

Story continues

The wholesale division returned to profit on a pretax basis, from a loss in the previous quarter, as the ratio of costs to income improved to 99% from 108%.

Still, that remains too high and must be dealt with immediately, Chief Financial Officer Takumi Kitamura said at a news briefing in Tokyo. “We have managed to secure profit at our wholesale business, but the level isn’t necessarily satisfactory,” he said.

In its investment management division, the company booked a mark down in valuation related to its investment in American Century Investments.

Shares of Nomura closed 1% higher before the results were released. The stock has gained 21% this year, versus the benchmark Topix Index’s 24% advance.

Nomura’s headcount stood at 27,244 at the end of June, up about 1% from a year earlier.

(Updates with breakdown of results throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.