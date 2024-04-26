Nomura Q4 net profit jumps almost eight-fold on retail income surge

Investors stand in front of a screen showing the logo of Nomura Holdings in Tokyo·Reuters
Anton Bridge
1 min read
0
In this article:

By Anton Bridge

TOKYO (Reuters) -Nomura Holdings, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank, reported on Friday a 670% jump in quarterly net profit compared to a year earlier as its retail and investment banking income rose to their highest levels in eight years.

January-March net profit was 56.8 billion yen ($363.87 million) compared to 7.3 billion yen a year earlier when worries about a global banking crisis engulfed global markets and hit Nomura's investment banking business.

The results show Nomura's continued recovery after it was forced to slash its profit targets last May amid global market uncertainty.

The Japanese stock market's rally between January and March that pushed the Nikkei 225 index to a record high boosted Nomura's retail business yet higher after recording its highest retail income in eight yeas in the previous quarter.

Investment banking revenue from both domestic and international deals rose to the highest since the 2016/17 financial year - the earliest for which comparisons are available - despite a decline in global fee pools.

($1 = 156.1000 yen)

(Reporting by Anton Bridge; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

