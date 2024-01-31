Nomura Surprises With Buyback as Okuda Gets Tougher on Costs

(Bloomberg) -- Nomura Holdings Inc. surprised investors with a buyback of up to 100 billion yen ($677 million) as it showed progress in trimming costs and its key investment banking and trading division returned to profit.

A strong showing in fixed income trading helped lift revenues in global markets, while an uptick in dealmaking and in its mainstay retail business in Japan also helped to support earnings, Japan’s biggest brokerage said in a statement Wednesday.

Net income of around 50 billion yen in the three months ended Dec. 31 came in just above the average estimate of three analysts. Earnings a year earlier were boosted by a one-off gain as the brokerage sold part of its stake in consulting firm Nomura Research Institute.

The result is a much needed boost for Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda’s turnaround effort after earnings declined in his first three years in office. In recent months, he has turned to job cuts in trading and investment banking to trim costs after a slump in international activity. Elsewhere, Okuda has unveiled steps to build out profits in investment management and grow in private markets.

The latest results put Nomura on course to post an annual profit growth for the first time since he became CEO in April 2020.

A closely watched measure of costs at Nomura’s wholesale division improved to 89% from 96% in the previous quarter. About two months ago, the brokerage unveiled an additional $100 million in cost cuts for the division, which houses global markets traders and investment bankers, as Okuda warned it was “significantly behind” its earnings targets.

Last year, Nomura slashed earnings targets across its main businesses and planned a review to revive profitability.

Okuda in 2022 tapped Christopher Willcox to oversee the wholesale business, counting on the Wall Street veteran to bolster the key division.

