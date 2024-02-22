Nomura traders burst into applause as Nikkei hits record high

TOKYO (Reuters) - Applause rang out across a Tokyo trading room floor on Thursday as Japanese stocks hit their highest level ever, topping a record set during the 1980s bubble economy and long seen as unbreakable.Some 20 traders at brokerage Nomura's Tokyo trading floor were on their feet moments after the midday break, and as the Nikkei share index broke through its all-time record high of 38,957.44, set in December 1989.The board in front of them flashed the new record of 39,029 that the index touched at 12:32 p.m. (0332 GMT). Some clapped while others let out muted cheers alongside a lone "bravo."More animated cheers and prolonged applause had broken out in the morning session when the Nikkei broke above its previous all-time closing high of 38,915.

