Non-Alcoholic Beer Market Global Sales Are Expected To Reach US$ 35.6 Billion by 2030, as stated by insightSLICE

The global non-alcoholic beer market size was estimated to be US$ 9.6 billion in 2019 and expected to reach US$ 35.6 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Alcohol-free beer is a non-alcoholic beer with alcohol content free up to 0% and is primarily manufactured by the dealcoholization process. With the rise of healthier segments of alcohol, the beverage industry is constantly undergoing a massive transformation. Beverages that are low on alcohol content, or are completely free of alcohol are gaining more popularity as compared to the more traditional alcoholic drinks, owing to growing awareness of the consumer regarding the significant health risks associated with the consumption of alcohol. Worldwide, non-alcoholic beer is becoming a new-found rage, which is in alignment with the changing habits of consumers surrounding alcohol consumption.

The surge in the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market can be attributed to the increasing awareness regarding the negative health impacts of high levels of alcohol consumption, a factor that is one amongst the major ones responsible for an increased penetration of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market. Moreover, the growing health-consciousness among consumers surrounding the benefits of consuming malted beverages, combined with stable product availability is driving the industry outlook. For decades, alcohol consumption has been a social issue in several countries, owing to the strong presence of traditional culture and beliefs among a significant section of the population which will further support the trend of Non-Alcoholic Beer.

Also, the increasing prevalence of digestive disorders combined with the significant rise in alcohol allergies and weak immune system cases today, is developing a niche market for the alcohol-free products. Manufacturers are coming up with novel techniques to boost the product portfolio and provide high-quality solutions, which are likely to boost market share.

Health benefits associated with the consumption of Non-Alcoholic Beer:

Enhances post-exercise recovery: The sodium content present in non-alcoholic beer proves to be beneficial to the recovery following exercise, combined with the fluids and carbohydrates that beer contains that help the body to recuperate after strenuous exercise.

Rehydrates bodily systems: The one disadvantage of alcoholic beer is that it has a diuretic effect, which basically means that it increases the urine output which can leave the consumer feeling dehydrated. Several studies have noted the rehydration capacity and diuretic effect of beer with different alcohol contents, ranging from zero to four percent. And these studies have concluded that the lower the alcohol content, the better its ability to rehydrate the body. Studies have shown that the beers with 2 percent or less alcohol content did not increase urine output. It also didn’t have any effect on the level of blood-volume after exercise. As such, non-alcoholic beer benefits the fluid balance of the consumer, and also supports rehydration process.

Improves cardiovascular health: Researchers have found that non-alcoholic beer benefits the overall cardiovascular health. This is likely due to the polyphenols that this type of beer contains, such as polyphenol xanthohumol, a compound that is derived from hops. More specifically, consuming alcohol-free beer can help reduce blood pressure, inflammation, and homocysteine levels, as shown in one study on men aged 55-75.

Helps in lowering stress levels: Hops are a key ingredient in non-alcoholic beer. They’re used for their distinct flavor and preservative capabilities. But, the compounds xanthohumol and myrcenol that are present in hops also have a sedative effect and are useful in improving sleep patterns. The main mechanism behind this is that hops increase the activity of the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA). When the levels of GABA increase, it causes the neural activity to decrease and produces a relaxing effect in the brain. Research has also shown that consuming alcohol-free beer reduces feelings of anxiety and stress. Experimental studies have defined how drinking alcohol-free beer may affect anxiety levels to drop in the people under stress.

Factors driving the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market:

Rising investments being made in the hypermarket chains along with the rise in the trends of consumer buying patterns that indicate consumer preference for the buying of multiple goods from a single store, are fostering the market growth. The higher discounts and low product prices in supermarkets, are proving to be beneficial to the consumers, driving product demand through this sales channel in several countries. Additionally, an extensive variety of options in the available size, flavors, and price range allow consumers to choose their preferences. Globally, the major manufacturers are adopting strategic initiatives such as acquisitions and new product developments and launches, to achieve market leadership, expand their product portfolio and net production capacity.

Hop-based non-alcoholic beer market has shown a substantial rise in the global CAGR. Hops offers various benefits in beer production such as prolonged shelf life, hoppy aroma, flavor, and retention of foam, the latter of which is a key parameter for a desirable flavor profile. Additionally, hop-based non-alcoholic beers are widely used in normalizing sleep disorders, and in easing irritability issues. Furthermore, this beer type helps balance the sweetness of malt and is comprised of versatile ingredients which impart various flavors to the beer, such as floral, earthy, fruity, and piney.

The evolution of e-Commerce platforms that has taken place overtime, has managed to attract higher revenues. The technological developments that have taken place in this avenue, and the trends surrounding virtual shopping, are expected to cause a huge boost to the beverages sector, owing to the rise in the dependency of consumers on the internet and e-commerce platforms for the buying of everyday goods. The steady rise of the internet penetration is another factor that will work in the favor of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market. Thus, the manufacturers of soft drinks are focusing on developing online stores that will help boost their market during the forecast period.

The leading market segments of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market:

Based on the segment of Distribution Channel, mass merchandisers dominate the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, owing to more product availability in the supermarket/ hypermarket. This industry is constantly evolving to better itself, and investors are capitalizing on buyer's comforts, by offering a simple, hassle free shopping experience.

The region segment of the Non-Alcoholic Beer Market is led by the region of Asia Pacific, which emerged dominant in the market and is expected to continue maintaining its lead position in the forecast period, which can be attributed to a steady growth in the disposable income status and the living standards of the populace.

Major players active in the global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market include Heineken N.V. (Netherland), Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (Belgium), Erdinger Weibbrau (Germany), Big Drop Brewing Co. (UK), Moscow Brewing Company (Russia), Bernard Brewery (Czech Republic), Suntory Beer (Japan), Carlsberg A/S (Denmark), Krombacher Brauerei (Germany), Royal Swinkels Family Brewers (Netherlands).

