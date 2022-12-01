U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

Non-Alcoholic Beer Market to hit $40 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Global Market Insights Inc.
·6 min read
Global Market Insights Inc.
Global Market Insights Inc.

Non-Alcoholic Beer Industry is expected to register 5.5% CAGR between 2023 and 2032 propelled by alcohol consumption restriction due to religious concerns.

Selbyville, Delaware, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Global Market Insights Inc., the Global Non-Alcoholic Beer Market was estimated at USD 22 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass a valuation of $40 billion by 2032, progressing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2032. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Introduction of alcohol restrictions and emphasis on safer drinking habits will amplify the demand for low-alcohol beverages. Based on CDC statistics, each year, excessive drinking contributes to over 3,900 deaths in people aged below 21 years in the U.S. This growing risk is likely to encourage consumers to opt for alcohol-free alternatives such as non-alcoholic beer. Furthermore, the increasing awareness about health issues associated with alcohol intake, including cancer and stroke, will augment dealcoholization procedures to cater to the preferences of health-conscious consumers.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/2445


Shifting consumer outlook toward nutrition to boost low-alcohol beer consumption

Non-alcoholic beer market from the low-alcohol product segment was valued at USD 10 billion in 2022, as a result of the changing consumer perception toward nutrition. This product can be manufactured using both dealcoholization and restricted fermentation processes, which help yield high-quality low-alcohol beverages. Government bodies have also been targeting to promote sustainable drinking through the introduction of supportive regulations.

Key reasons for non-alcoholic beer market growth:

  1. Shifting consumption patterns toward healthier alternatives

  2. Alcohol consumption restriction due to religious concerns

  3. Product developments and consumer-focused marketing strategies

Increased shelf life to escalate use of hops in non-alcohol beer brewing

Non-alcohol beer industry hops material segment is projected to be worth over USD 3 billion by 2032, given the product’s application scope as a flavoring and stability agent in beer production. This material has several preservative properties and can remove excess protein from unfermented beer, thereby extending its shelf life. Moreover, it can provide excellent aromas in alcohol-free beers, due to its favorable natural oil content, thus contributing to its use in the beer manufacturing process.

Restricted fermentation to become an ideal technology for low-alcohol beer production

In terms of technology, non-alcoholic beer market size from the restricted fermentation segment was more than USD 3.5 billion in 2022. The report reveals that this technology has been gaining significant acceptance among brewers for the removal of alcoholic content from beverages. Its key usage attributes such as enhanced aroma retention, mainly heat-sensitive compounds during the low-temperature manufacturing process, will further contribute to the development of non-alcoholic beer through restricted fermentation.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/2445

Emphasis on convenience amplifies non-alcohol beer sales via online channels

Non-alcoholic beer market value from the online stores sales channel was over USD 2 billion in 2022. Rapid technological advancement and the adoption of healthy lifestyles are among the major factors driving product demand from online channels. E-commerce channels also offer sales promotions, discounts, and other benefits for buyers. The report claims that these factors, along with the delivery of improved experiences for customers adopting modern busy lifestyles, will also bolster the online sales of alcohol-free beers.

Growing incidence of diabetes to increase non-alcohol beer intake in North America

North America non-alcoholic beer market is poised to depict over 5% CAGR through 2023-2032, on account of the increased R&D investments to develop better ales. Regional brewers have also been adopting sustainable and efficient manufacturing processes including reverse osmosis. Additionally, they have been targeting to expand product variety in terms of flavors, aromas, and colors.  Furthermore, with the escalating number of diabetic patients, the consumption of healthier alternatives to alcohol will rise and consequently fuel product development in the region.

Strategic business developments to define the competitive industry landscape

Some of the major companies profiled in the non-alcoholic beer market report include Bravus Brewing Company, Bernard Brewery, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Carlsberg, Erdinger Weibbrau, Coors Brewing Company, Halewood Wines & Spirits, Kirin, Moscow Brewery Company, Partake Brewing, Radeberger Gruppe, Hill Street Beverage Company, Inc., and Wellbeing Brewing Co., among others. These market players are focusing on new product launches, acquisitions, mergers, and other business strategies to strengthen their market presence.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape

4.1     Introduction
4.2     Company market share, 2021
4.3     Competitive analysis of major market players
4.4     Vendor adoption matrix
4.5     Strategic outlook matrix
Chapter 5   Non-Alcoholic Beer Market, By Product
5.1    Key product trends
5.2    Alcohol free beer
5.2.1    Alcohol free beer market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.2.2    Alcohol free market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.2.3    Alcohol free beer market estimates and forecast, by material, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.2.4    Alcohol free beer market estimates and forecast, by technology, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.2.5    Alcohol free beer market estimates and forecast, by sales channel, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.3    Low alcohol beer
5.3.1    Low alcohol beer market estimates and forecast, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.3.2    Alcohol free market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.3.3    Low alcohol beer market estimates and forecast, by material, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.3.4    Low alcohol beer market estimates and forecast, by technology, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)
5.3.5    Low alcohol beer market estimates and forecast, by sales channel, 2018 – 2032, (Million liters) (USD Million)

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.


CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


