U.S. markets close in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.66
    -105.66 (-2.64%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,135.52
    -830.83 (-2.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,829.21
    -341.67 (-3.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,776.91
    -43.54 (-2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.46
    -1.82 (-2.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -33.00 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.91 (-3.77%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    -0.0044 (-0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4610
    -0.0420 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2218
    -0.0212 (-1.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.8340
    +2.4190 (+1.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,414.54
    -689.14 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.87
    -6.89 (-1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

The non-alcoholic beverages market size is expected to grow from US$ 1,327.11 billion in 2022 to US$ 1,902.85 billion by 2028

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6. 2% from 2022 to 2028. Non-alcoholic beverages include carbonated soft drinks, juices & nectars, bottled waters, dairy-based beverages, alternative dairy beverages, RTD tea & coffee, smoothies, non-alcoholic beers, RTD malt beverages and premixes, and energy and sports drinks.

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, Packaging Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321059/?utm_source=GNW
Over the past few years, awareness regarding health and nutrition increased significantly.

Due to hectic working schedules and busy lifestyles, people cannot concentrate on their health and fitness, which leads to various health issues such as diabetes, obesity, skin diseases, eye problems, heart diseases, and cancer.People are increasingly spending on nutrient-enriched food and beverages to boost their health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

This factor created a massive demand for functional food and beverages.Functional beverages usually contain one or more nutrients such as proteins, vitamins & minerals, good carbs, probiotics, and other nutrients that address specific health concerns of consumers.

They enhance the overall physical state of the body and reduce the risk of disease progression. Furthermore, functional beverages keep the body well-hydrated and enhance immune health. Moreover, functional beverages support targeted and personalized health goals such as weight management, enhancing gut and immune health, and improving skin and hair health. This factor has enhanced their popularity among consumers of various age groups. Thus, the rising demand for functional beverages is driving the non-alcoholic beverages market.

Based on distribution channel, the global non-alcoholic beverages market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others.The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment held the largest share in the global non-alcoholic beverages market in 2021, whereas the online retail segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.

Supermarkets and hypermarkets are huge retail establishments offering extensive products such as personal care, groceries, and household products.These stores provide products from various brands at a reasonable price.

It is easier for shoppers to find the right product at these stores.Moreover, these stores offer attractive discounts, multiple payment options, and a pleasant customer experience.

Non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers usually prefer selling their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to heavy customer footfall. Moreover, many leading non-alcoholic beverage manufacturers sell their products through well-known supermarkets such as Walmart, Aldi, and Tesco, owing to their customer reach and wide distribution network. These factors are driving the segment.

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the global non-alcoholic beverages market.Emerging countries in Asia Pacific are witnessing a surge in health-conscious consumers, creating a strong demand for non-alcoholic beverages, including energy drinks and fortified juices.

Further, rising health consciousness, increasing awareness of the need for an active lifestyle, and growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases are inspiring health-oriented consumers to opt for healthy and sugar-free drinks.This factor also contributes to the growth of the non-alcoholic beverages market across Asia Pacific.

Further, there is a high prevalence of lactose intolerance in countries in Asia Pacific, such as Japan and South Korea, driving the demand for alternative dairy beverages.Also, no/low alcoholic beers and wines are witnessing high demand in countries in Asia Pacific, such as Indonesia, Japan, China, and Malaysia, due to the rising trend of booze-free drinking.

This factor is also favoring the non-alcoholic beverages market growth across Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global non-alcoholic beverages market include The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Nestle, Red Bull, Suntory Holdings Limited, Danone S.A., Califia Farms LLC, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc, Asahi Group Holdings Limited, and Bolthouse Farms Inc. The manufacturers of non-alcoholic beverages are making significant investments to launch innovative products that meet the changing requirements of consumers. For instance, in March 2019, The Coca-Cola Company announced the launch of sparkling juice with 25% Kashmiri apple juice under its Minute Maid brand. Such innovative products are expected to drive the non-alcoholic beverages market over the forecast period.

The overall size of the global non-alcoholic beverages market has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.

Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data and gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the non-alcoholic beverages market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06321059/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Could Make a Major Announcement in 2023!

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price is falling for several reasons, including rising competition. In response, Tesla could make this major announcement in 2023. If you're interested in Tesla stock, you don't want to miss this video.

  • As We Dissect the Retail Sales Data, We See Positives for Several Holdings

    The November numbers for food service and drinking establishments and for grocery stores were solid, which should benefit some of our stocks.

  • Netflix partners with Verizon to broaden service provider’s streaming output

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Netflix and Verizon after their partnership to expand the service provider's streaming footprint.

  • U.S. Oil Prices Under Pressure From Keystone Pipeline’s Largest-Ever Leak

    A weeklong shutdown has reduced flows of Canadian crude, adding to costs for Gulf Coast refiners and weighing on U.S. oil reserves.

  • EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. natural-gas supplies smaller than the 5-year average

    The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that domestic natural-gas supplies fell by 50 billion cubic feet for the week ended Dec. 9. Total working gas stocks in storage stand at 3.412 trillion cubic feet, down 18 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 15 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said.

  • 12 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the most lithium. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce The Most Lithium. Lithium is shaping up to be one of the most important materials for the modern day world. Alongside silicon, which is used in semiconductor […]

  • GE picks Kendall Square for HQ for energy business

    The company's energy businesses are expected to be split off into an independent company in early 2024, which will be headquartered in Cambridge. GE itself is still on the hunt for a new corporate office in Boston.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Binance, the World’s Largest Crypto Exchange, Faces a Test as Customers Withdraw Funds

    In the 24 hours through Tuesday, investors withdrew assets from the exchange at the fastest rate in months.

  • Lucid wants a slice of China's crowded EV market

    Lucid Motors, the publicly traded electric carmaker, is poised to enter China as it starts hiring in the world's largest EV market. The California-based auto company is recruiting a dozen positions in Shanghai, its LinkedIn posts show. The type of team it's putting together suggests that Lucid is more likely to import vehicles to China than manufacture locally as Tesla does, at least in the near future.

  • Jobs couldn’t have succeeded without Tim Cook: Chahil

    When Former Apple Senior VP of Global Marketing and Silicon Valley Pioneer Satjiv Chahil sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discuss his time at Apple and what he learnt from the late Steve Jobs.

  • Microchip Technology drops plans to build chip factory in Gresham, report says

    Microchip Technology will not build a semiconductor factory in Gresham, according to media reports. News came out in October that the company would add hundreds of jobs to the east metro community by expanding its manufacturing presence with a new fab. The newspaper quoted Greater Portland Inc. CEO Monique Claiborne as saying Microchip Technologies has decided not to invest in new factories in the U.S. However, the company has reiterated its plans to add 300 new jobs at its Gresham site, even without a new factory.

  • Harley-Davidson takes preliminary step toward repurposing HQ campus

    Harley-Davidson Inc. took a preliminary step toward to-be-announced plans for repurposing the corporate headquarters campus on Milwaukee’s near west side.

  • Comcast Doubles Down on a Shady Billing Practice (It Will Cost You)

    The cable and internet giant plans a price hike for many customers, but that's only part of why you should be mad.

  • Ford, China’s CATL Mull Workaround for New US Battery Plant With US-Chinese Tensions High

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. and China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. are considering building a battery manufacturing plant in Michigan in a complex arrangement designed to reap new tax benefits without running afoul of US-China political sensitivities.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeThis Is the World’s Biggest St

  • Peloton ends North Bay presence with store closure

    Publicly traded exercise machine startup Peloton is closing its North Bay showroom in Corte Madera, according to a recent layoff notice. New York-based Peloton Interactive Inc. (NYSE: PTON) said it plans to close the location at 1614 Redwood Highway in the Village at Corte Madera shopping center and another in Pasadena. The company will still have a sizable Bay Area presence, though the retail operations will be more concentrated in the South Bay.

  • Exclusive-The global supply trail that leads to Russia’s killer drones

    The hundreds of Russian drones hovering ominously over the Ukrainian battlefield owe their existence to an elastic, sanctions-evading supply chain that often runs through a shabby office above a Hong Kong marketplace, and sometimes through a yellow stucco home in suburban Florida. The "Sea Eagle" Orlan 10 UAV is a deceptive, relatively low-tech and cheap killer that has directed many of the up to 20,000 artillery shells that Russia has fired daily on Ukrainian positions in 2022, killing up to 100 soldiers per day, according to Ukrainian commanders. An investigation by Reuters and iStories, a Russian media outlet, in collaboration with the Royal United Services Institute, a defence think tank in London, has uncovered a logistical trail that spans the globe and ends at the Orlan's production line, the Special Technology Centre in St. Petersburg, Russia.

  • What's Next for AbbVie Now That It Reached Our Price Target?

    With all the commercials on TV it is hard not to remember that AbbVie ABBV is the manufacturer of Humira to treat rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease. In this updated daily bar chart of ABBV, below, we can see a bullish golden cross of the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines in December. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is in a bullish alignment above the zero line but the two moving averages are poised for a downward crossover and take profit sell signal.

  • Building a Social Security ‘bridge’, considering 100% equities–how to make your money last in retirement.

    In a year when the stock and bond markets have been down sharply and inflation has been painfully high, it’s been a scary time for retirees who are trying to make their money last and near-retirees worrying about it. The key, says longtime retirement-income and Social Security analyst James Mahaney: putting together what he calls a “resilient retirement income plan.”