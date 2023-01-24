U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,037.00
    +0.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,737.00
    +10.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,933.00
    -1.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,899.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.83
    +0.21 (+0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.30
    +7.70 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.68
    +0.13 (+0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5250
    +0.0410 (+1.18%)
     

  • Vix

    19.81
    -0.04 (-0.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2386
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3870
    -0.2100 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,092.71
    +360.57 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.92
    +5.35 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,784.67
    +14.08 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.38
    +439.34 (+1.63%)
     

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape

ReportLinker
·2 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Summary. This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in NAFLD therapeutics. Synopsis. - In 2022, there will be more than 1.3 billion total prevalent cases of NAFLD across 16 pharmaceutical markets.

New York, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383000/?utm_source=GNW


Summary
This reports provides a data-driven overview of the current and future competitive landscape in NAFLD therapeutics.

Synopsis
- In 2022, there will be more than 1.3 billion total prevalent cases of NAFLD across 16 pharmaceutical markets.
- Currently, there are no FDA or EMA approved drugs for NAFLD.
- The NAFLD pipeline consists of 145 pharmaceuticals spanning all stages of development, with four drugs in late-stage development.
- Non-commercial sponsors dominate clinical trial development in NAFLD.
- Deals involving partnerships and acquisitions were the most common type of deals globally.
- One innovator product (resmetirom) is expected to be approved within the next 18 months.

Scope
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) Marketed and Pipeline Drugs Assessment, Clinical Trials and Competitive Landscape combines data from the Pharma Intelligence Center with in-house analyst expertise to provide a competitive assessment of the disease marketplace.

Components of the report include -
- Disease Landscape
- Disease Overview
- Epidemiology Overview
- Treatment Overview
- Marketed Products Assessment
- Breakdown by Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Pricing and Reimbursement Assessment
- Retail or Manufacturer Price of Products
- Time to Pricing and Time to Reimbursement
- Pipeline Assessment
- Breakdown by Development Stage, Mechanism of Action, Molecule Type, Route of Administration
- Product Profiles with Sales Forecast
- Late-to-mid-stage Pipeline Drugs
- Phase Transition Success Rate and Likelihood of Approval
- Clinical Trials Assessment
- Breakdown of Trials by Phase, Status, Virtual Components, Sponsors, Geography, and Endpoint Status
- Enrolment Analytics, Site Analytics, Feasibility Analysis
- Deals Landscape
- Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Alliances by Region
- Overview of Recent Deals
- Commercial Assessment
- Key Market Players
- Future Market Catalysts

Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the NAFLD market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global NAFLD market in the future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06383000/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories