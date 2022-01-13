Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Market Works On 3D-Printed Organs For Clinical Trials As Per The Business Research Company's Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Report 2022

TBRC’s market research report covers non-animal alternatives testing market size, non-animal alternatives testing market forecasts, major non-animal alternatives testing companies and their market share, key strategies to undertake, and more.

LONDON, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the non-animal alternatives testing market, use of 3D-printed organs is an important trend in the non-animal alternatives testing market. 3D-printed organs involve a fusion between tissue engineering and 3D printing. The 3D-printing techniques are used to create tissue-like structures from biomaterials and cells which are then cultured in a microfluidic system. These have the potential to test drugs on human tissues grown in 3D structures bio printed with materials compatible with the in-vitro conditions. With these organs, the researchers can test drugs and therapies in the human body without animal testing. For instance, the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine’s researchers constructed miniature lungs and colons using 3D printers to create pinhead-sized replicas of human organs to test drugs for COVID-19.



The global non-animal alternatives testing market size is expected to grow from $1.63 billion in 2021 to $1.78 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.08%. Non-animal alternatives testing market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2.59 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.83%.

The global non-animal alternatives testing market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7.90% of the total market in 2020. The market consolidation can be attributed to the partnerships and collaborations among the players in the industry to save costs, enhance their product offerings and expand geographically. The market is expected to be concentrated state in near future with the adoption of acquisition and merger strategies by the players to enter and expand into newer geographies. Major players in the non-animal alternatives testing are MatTek Corporation, Cyprotex, Emulate Inc, BioIVT, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, SGS SA, BioIVT, Abbott Laboratories and Gentronix Limited.

The non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented by technology into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology and other technologies; by method into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, and ex-vivo; by end user into the pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, food & beverage industry and other end users.

The use of human-patient simulators for testing is another major trend in the non-animal alternatives testing market. Such human-patient simulators are life-size adult and infant patient simulators that replicate elements of human physiology and can ‘breathe’, ‘talk’, ‘bleed’, ‘convulse’, and even ‘die’. They have been shown to be a more effective method of teaching students physiology and pharmacology compared with crude exercises that involve cutting up animals. Many medical schools across the USA, Canada, and India have replaced the use of animal laboratories with simulators as well as computer simulators, virtual reality systems, and supervised clinical experience in medical training. In January 2019, Simulab Launched new AirwayMan simulator, a new complete airway management training system to practice and train for complete airway management from nasal and oral intubation to needle and surgical cricothyroidotomy

North America was the largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing market, accounting for 42.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, Middle East and Asia Pacific will be forerunners propelling the non-animal alternatives testing industry growth. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 8.6% and 8.4% respectively during 2020-2025.

