Non-Bank Lender Making Access to Finance Easier for SMEs

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Many Australian small businesses looking to grow still find it challenging to access finance — and Liberty is keen to break down the barriers.

Small businesses play a critical role in the Australian economy, employing nearly five million Australians and providing a key source of innovation and competition.

Many small businesses rely on external financing to manage cash flow, invest in new equipment and expand operations. Yet barriers remain for those seeking business loans.

Slow lending speeds and time-consuming paperwork can act as major roadblocks for businesses seeking to capitalise on growth opportunities.

For non-bank lender Liberty, helping business owners find the right finance solution for growth or to manage cash flow is a critical part of its service.

According to Head of Communications Heidi Armstrong, Liberty offers a range of business loans with fast turnaround times designed to support business customers to secure funds when required.

"Business finance no longer just means a traditional bank loan — flexible lenders such as Liberty offer an array of options designed to suit the needs of small businesses," Armstrong said.

With decades of experience working with business owners, Liberty has the resources and wealth of knowledge to assess a borrower's financial strength using alternative means to provide out-of-the-box solutions where necessary.

"At Liberty, it is the personalisation of our solutions that really benefits borrowers."

From secured and non-mortgage backed business loans to line-of-credit solutions, Liberty has options for businesses requiring cash flow support to keep their business moving forward.

Even those with a less-than-perfect business credit score are encouraged to reach out for help to find a suitable solution, as there may be more options available than first thought.

A business loan can be the boost a business needs to take that next step. And with a range of business loans available from non-bank lenders such as Liberty, there are more opportunities for Australian businesses of all sizes to reach new heights.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

