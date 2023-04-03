Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market to Showcase Growth at a Minimal CAGR of 2.8% During the Study Period (2019-2032), Assesses DelveInsight

The non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) market size is anticipated to increase during the forecast period (2023–2032) owing to the increasing awareness and increasing diagnosed prevalent population. Moreover, the expected launch of emerging therapies by leading companies, including AstraZeneca, CSL Behring, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others, will drive the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market growth

Key Takeaways from the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market size in the 7MM + China was approximately USD 3.4 billion in 2022.

According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis cases in the 7MM + China were approximately 9.3 million in 2022.

Leading non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis companies such as Insmed Incorporated, AstraZeneca, Zambon, CSL Behring, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Boehringer Ingelheim, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Renovion, SolAeroMed, Haisco Pharmaceutical , and others are developing novel non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis drugs that can be available in the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market in the coming years.

The promising non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis therapies in the pipeline include Brensocatib, Colistimethate sodium, CSL787, CHF 6333, BI 1291583, AP-PA02, ARINA-1, S-1226, HSK31858, and others.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) is a chronic inflammatory lung disease. It is distinguished by chronic dilatation of the bronchial tree, which results in chronic sputum production and impaired bacterial clearance. The affected lungs develop a vicious cycle of pathogen clearance failure, resulting in frequent infections, chronic inflammation, and ongoing structural damage. Coughing, sputum production, and frequent respiratory infections are the most common non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis symptoms.

Patients frequently experience recurring chest infections. Non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis symptom severity can vary greatly. Some people have only a few symptoms that appear infrequently, whereas others have a wide range of daily symptoms. If the patient experiences an exacerbation, the symptoms tend to worsen (usually caused by a chest infection). NCFB has a multifactorial etiology, with a high percentage of cases associated with idiopathic, post-infective, COPD, asthma, and other etiologies.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 9.3 million diagnosed prevalent cases of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in the 7MM + China in 2022.

As per the analysis, China contributed to the largest diagnosed prevalent population of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, acquiring ~85.64% of the 7MM + China in 2022. These cases are expected to increase further during the study period (2019–2032).

The non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

NCFB diagnosed prevalent cases

NCFB gender-specific cases

NCFB severity-specific cases

NCFB etiology-associated cases

Microbiology of NCFB patients

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment Market

The current non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatment regimen include antibiotics, corticosteroids, bronchodilators, acid suppression medication, active mucous agents, and bronchial hygiene measures. The presence of neutrophils in the airway lumen suggests a role for anti-inflammatory therapy in this disease. Corticosteroids and macrolides are two classes of anti-inflammatories that are commonly used. However, it is a universal truth that no single non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatment approach is appropriate for all NCFB patients.

Inhaled antibiotics are generally thought to be more effective and safer than oral and intravenous antibiotics; however, there are differences of opinion on the subject. While interventions reduce the number of exacerbations, sputum production, and bacterial load in the airways, they also cause more localized side effects that can lead to withdrawal. Furthermore, comparative trials on inhaled antibiotics are limited and contentious due to bias in population selection and methodological variability. Moreover, inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) have also been studied in NCFB, with studies comparing the use of high-dose ICS versus medium-dose ICS. Even 7% hypertonic saline nebulized has been found to be safe and effective in addressing sputum retention and thus improving lung function.

Furthermore, the use of macrolides for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatment has become a common approach in recent years due to several characteristics such as their anti-inflammatory effects, ability to decrease mucus production, and well-known effect on Gram-positive cocci and atypical pathogens. Recent evidence shows that long-term treatment with macrolides, particularly azithromycin, significantly reduced the incidence of NCFB exacerbations while also improving quality of life.

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

Brensocatib: Insmed Incorporated/AstraZeneca

Colistimethate sodium: Zambon

CSL787: CSL Behring

CHF 6333: Chiesi Farmaceutici

BI 1291583: Boehringer Ingelheim

AP-PA02: Armata Pharmaceuticals

ARINA-1: Renovion

S-1226: SolAeroMed

HSK31858: Haisco Pharmaceutical

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market are anticipated to be change in the coming years. Disease prevalence is increasing due to improved detection rates with advanced imaging techniques and increased awareness, further boosting the growth of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis. Moreover, an improved understanding of disease pathophysiology aids in diagnosis and aids in the identification of novel target molecules for treatment development. Furthermore, large, positive, randomized controlled trials are currently in development to establish the standard of care for bronchiectasis patients. In addition, vaccines and monoclonal antibodies are partially useful, but more evidence-based studies are needed to prevent PA chronic colonization in bronchiectasis patients. Thus, the above-mentioned factors will propel the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market growth.

However, one of the major concerns in understanding the non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis market is the lack of evidence to validate many of the interventions used in the day-to-day management of NCFB. There are no global or regional consensus guidelines or any in the United States or Japan. The European Respiratory Society (ERS) recently published guidelines for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatment, which clinicians are following. However, there is a discrepancy in data from secondary sources and those in the ERS guidelines.

Moreover, because of this scarcity, there are gaps in understanding the current non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis treatment scenario. Certain studies, however, aid in extrapolating the current situation in which antibiotics remain the mainstay. Furthermore, disease-specific management is difficult because the etiology is often idiopathic. Despite advances in modern medicine, no validated biomarker for NCFB diagnosis, exacerbation assessment, or prognosis has been developed.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] and China Base Year 2019 Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market CAGR 2.8 % Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Size in 2022 USD 3.4 Billion Key Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Companies Insmed Incorporated, AstraZeneca, Zambon, CSL Behring, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Boehringer Ingelheim, Armata Pharmaceuticals, Renovion, SolAeroMed, Haisco Pharmaceutical, and others Key Pipeline Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies Brensocatib, Colistimethate sodium, CSL787, CHF 6333, BI 1291583, AP-PA02, ARINA-1, S-1226, HSK31858, and others

Scope of the Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis current marketed and emerging therapies

Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Key Insights 2. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Report Introduction 3. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Overview at a Glance 4. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment and Management 7. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Marketed Drugs 10. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM + China Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Analysis 12. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Drivers 16. Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

