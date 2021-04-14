U.S. markets closed

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment 2021 | Prominent Players, Pipeline Growth, Future Trends, Unmet Demands, Emerging Therapies: DelveInsight

DelveInsight Business Research LLP
·7 min read

New therapeutic options for Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment as 5+ companies are working for the drug profiles.

Los Angeles, USA, April 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment 2021 | Prominent Players, Pipeline Growth, Future Trends, Unmet Demands, Emerging Therapies: DelveInsight

New therapeutic options for Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment as 5+ companies are working for the drug profiles.

DelveInsight’s “Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFBE) Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 5+ companies and 5+ pipeline drugs in the Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline landscapes. It comprises NCFBE pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the NCFBE therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways of the Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Report

  • Approximately 5+ key companies are developing Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis therapies. These key players are TSRL Inc, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Novartis, InsMed, Zambon, and others have their NCFBE drug candidates in the different phases of clinical development.

  • In September 2020, the U.S. biotech Insmed trumpeted updated phase 2 data from its brensocatib showing the drug prolonged time to exacerbations caused by the rare lung disease known as Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFBE).

  • Insmed develops INS1007, an investigational, first-in-class, oral, selective, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1) designed to treat Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis patients.

  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has permitted breakthrough therapy designation for brensocatib (formerly known as INS1007) to treat adult patients with Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis for reducing exacerbations.

  • Brensocatib, a minor oral molecule, was initially developed by AstraZeneca before being licensed to Insmed in 2016.

  • Zambon is conducting a double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-centre clinical trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of therapy with inhaled colistimethate sodium in subjects with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis chronically infected with pseudomonas aeruginosa (P. Aeruginosa). This trial is anticipated to be completed by May 2021.

  • Insmed has initiated a Phase III clinical trial for INS1007 in Decemeber, 2021 which is anticipated to get completed in March, 2024.

Get an overview of pipeline landscape @ Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Clinical Trial Analysis

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis is a progressive respiratory disease characterised by permanent dilation of bronchi, mucus retention, and ciliary clearance impairment.

The Bronchiectasis treatment focuses on managing symptoms, slowing decline in lung function and preventing exacerbations. Chest physiotherapy is an acknowledged treatment in terms of side effects. Some patients may react to more specialist treatments such as regular antibiotics, mainly in a low dose of macrolide three times a week. Frailty and co-morbidities perform a role in determining the appropriateness of these treatments.

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Emerging Drugs

  • Colistimethate sodium by Zambon SpA

Colistimethate sodium is a polymixin antibiotic and bactericidal against susceptible Gram-negative bacteria. The drug is sent for clinical trials by Xellia Pharmaceuticals, Zambon’s long-standing partner, with which it shares the objective of coming of this formulation to NCFBE patients globally. Colistimethate sodium is one of the antibiotics against Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections, and the I-Neb AAD system is an inhalation system developed to confer nebulised medications into the lung. Antibiotics by inhalation have high drug concentrations in the airways, minimising systemic exposure and potential side effects.

  • INS1007 by Insmed Incorporated

INS1007 is an investigational, first-in-class, oral, selective, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase I (DPP1) developed by Insmed to treat Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis patients. DPP1 is an enzyme held to activate neutrophil serine proteases (NSPs), such as neutrophil elastase, in neutrophils when formed in the bone marrow. Neutrophils are the most common type of white blood cell and execute a vital role in pathogen destruction and inflammatory mediation. In chronic inflammatory lung diseases, neutrophils garner in the airways and result in major active NSPs that cause lung destruction and inflammation. INS1007 may lessen the damaging effects of inflammatory diseases by prohibiting DPP1 and its activation of NSPs.

  • CHF 6333 by Chiesi Farmaceutici

CHF 6333 is a medicinal product for treating Cystic Fibrosis and Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis and undergoing clinical testing. The authorities have not yet approved it for the treatment. CHF6333 is an inhaled anti-inflammatory which mechanism of action is based on the inhibition of Human Neutrophil Elastase.

For further information, refer to the detailed report @ NCFBE Pipeline Therapeutics

Scope of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Pipeline Drug Insight

  • Coverage: Global

  • Major Players: 5+ Key Players

  • Prominent Players: TSRL Inc, Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Chiesi Farmaceutici, Novartis, InsMed, Zambon, and many others.

  • Key Drugs Profiles: 5+ Products

  • Phases:

    • Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

    • NCFBE Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

    • Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

    • NCFBE Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates

    • Discontinued and Inactive candidates

  • Mechanism of Action:

    • Leucocyte elastase inhibitors

    • Dipeptidyl peptidase I inhibitors

    • Protein 30S ribosomal subunit inhibitors

    • Cell membrane modulators

  • Molecule Types:

    • Stem Cell Therapy

    • Small molecule

    • Gene therapy

  • Route of Administration:

    • Oral

    • Subcutaneous

    • Inhalation

    • Intravenous

  • Product Types:

    • Monotherapy

    • Combination

    • Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

  • What are the current options for Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis treatment?

  • How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis?

  • How many are NCFBE emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis?

  • What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the NCFBE market?

  • Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

  • What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis?

  • What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing NCFBE therapies?

  • What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis?

  • How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat NCFBE?

Table of Contents

1

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Report Introduction

2

NCFBE Executive Summary

3

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Overview

4

NCFB– DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment

5

NCFBE Pipeline Therapeutics

6

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Late Stage Products (Phase III)

6.1

Colistimethate sodium: Zambon

6.2

INS-1007: InsMed

7

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

7.1

Tobramycin dry-powder inhalation: Novartis

8

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Early Stage Products (Phase I)

8.1

Lonodelestat: Santhera Pharmaceuticals

9

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Therapeutic Assessment

10

NCFBE Inactive Products

11

Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) NCFB Analysis

12

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Key Companies

13

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Key Products

14

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs

15

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Market Drivers and Barriers

16

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Future Perspectives and Conclusion

17

Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Analyst Views

18

Appendix

19

About DelveInsight

Get a customised pipeline report @ Non-cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis Drugs Pipeline Report

Related Reports

DelveInsight's Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

DelveInsight's Non-Cystic Fibrosis Bronchiectasis (NCFB) - Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of NCFB.

Vascular Grafts Pipeline Insights, 2021 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Vascular Grafts market.

DelveInsight's Night Vision Disturbances Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

DelveInsight’s ‘Brain Cancer Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast– 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Brain Cancer, historical and forecasted epidemiology of brain cancer.

DelveInsight' s Adult T-Cell Leukemia-Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030 report provides a detailed overview of the disease and a depth understanding of historical and forecasted epidemiology.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com


