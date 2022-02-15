U.S. markets open in 3 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,453.75
    +59.75 (+1.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,802.00
    +331.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,532.50
    +279.50 (+1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,050.90
    +31.50 (+1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.50
    -2.96 (-3.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.20
    -13.20 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.48 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1355
    +0.0046 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.58
    -0.78 (-2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6230
    +0.0730 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,227.69
    +2,030.39 (+4.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.80
    +59.59 (+6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,569.01
    +37.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market are MISTRAS Group, Acuren Inspection Inc. , YXLON International, Fprimec Solutions Inc. , Baker Hughes, Applied Technical Services, TEAM Inc.

New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) And Inspection Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229769/?utm_source=GNW
, SGS Group, Applus Services, Bureau Veritas S.A. and Intertek Group plc.

The global NDT and inspection market is expected to grow from $7.40 billion in 2021 to $8.49 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

The NDT and inspection market consist of sales of NDT and inspection services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in testing and inspection services.Non-destructive testing (NDT) is the method of examining, testing, or assessing products, parts, or assemblies for discontinuities or discrepancies in functionality without sacrificing the part’s or system’s serviceability.

NDT techniques are used in production lines, on-site inspections, and fabrication units to maintain product reliability, manufacturing process, uniform quality level, and attain lower product costs.

The main techniques of non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection include magnetic particle testing, ultrasonic testing, visual testing, liquid penetrant testing, eddy-current testing, radiographic testing, acoustic emission testing, and others.Ultrasonic testing (UT) is a non-destructive test procedure for detecting cracks and defects in parts and components using sound waves.

The methods used in NDT inspection include visual inspection, surface inspection, volumetric inspection, and others. These services are used by manufacturing, oil & gas, aerospace, public infrastructure, automotive, power generation, and other verticals.

Rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the NDT and inspection market in the coming years. China’s urban population, for instance, reached 60.3% of the total population in 2019, while India’s urban population accounted for 34.5% of the total population in the same year. The high-pace manufacturing industries including the aerospace sector, are investing in NDT and inspection services for frequent quality inspections, detection of infrastructure failures, and others. The companies are also partnering with NDT service providers to carry out third-party inspection services to maintain product quality and production efficiency. For instance, in June 2019, SGS, a Swiss-based provider of inspection services agreed with TD Aerospace, a Morocco-based provider of metallic tubes and ducts for the aerospace sector, to integrate its NDT services into the TDM’s production process. Therefore, the rapid growth in industrialization and urbanization across the globe propels the growth of the NDT and inspection market.

Technological advancement is a key trend shaping the NDT and inspection market.Major companies operating in the NDT and inspection field are focused on developing technological solutions for NDT and inspection to strengthen their position.

For instance, in March 2019, YXLON International a Germany-based provider of inspection systems and services launched new x-ray systems for the Semicon industry which offers automated 2D and 3D inspection of bumps, and locate, identify, measure failures with the highest standards.

In July 2019, Sintavia, a US-based additive manufacturer for the aerospace, defense, and space industry acquired NDT services provider QC Laboratories, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition is expected to boost Sintavia NDT’s capabilities in commercial aerospace applications, especially for surface finish conformance testing. QC Laboratories, Inc. is a US-based company involved in offering industrial and commercial non-destructive testing services.

North America was the largest region in the NDT and inspection market in 2021. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the non-destructive testing (NDT) and inspection market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06229769/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsStocks Fail to Hold Gains as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a barrel

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • COVID-19: Booster vaccination rollout was 'unfortunate' based on data, doctor says

    Dr. Jeremy Faust, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Emergency Medicine Physician & Editor-in-chief of MedPage Today, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Walmart pulling back its mask mandate for employees, herd immunity myths, boosters and vaccinations, and keeping hospitals safe through vaccine mandates.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire?

    A health savings account (an HSA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account designed for healthcare spending. You can make contributions to your account at any time so long as you aren’t enrolled in Medicare. During any period when you … Continue reading → The post Can I Contribute to an HSA After I Retire? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Analyst: Boeing's next jet may not come from the Seattle-area factories

    Analysts expect Boeing will develop a jet to rival the Airbus A321neo, but the Puget Sound region isn't a lock to host that production line.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • China greenlights Audi-FAW's $3.3 billion electric vehicle venture

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Volkswagen's Audi and its Chinese state-owned partner FAW Group have received approval from Chinese authorities to start construction on their $3.3 billion electric vehicle joint venture plant, according to a government notice. The planning regulator of China's northeastern province of Jilin said work on the plant, which will be based in the provincial capital of Changchun city, is planned to start in April and that the companies will invest a total of 20.93 billion yuan ($3.29 billion) in the plant. Its statement also showed the approval was given on Feb. 11, and that the venture plans to produce three electric models, including Audi's e-tron SUV.

  • Disney Trounces Netflix in Subscriber Growth but There's a Catch

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its results a few weeks earlier, and now that investors have seen figures from both, a few items jump out. Disney trounced Netflix in subscriber growth in their most recent quarters.

  • Natural Gas Gaps Higher on Stronger European Demand

    Natural gas prices rebounded sharply, increasing nearly 5% as concern over natural gas in Europe buoyed the U.S. Markets. Prices should be capped by local demand as the weather is expected to be warmer than normal throughout most of the United States for the next 2-weeks. LNG exports are on the rise according to the …

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

    The Redmond-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the end of March. It cited declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in King County for its decision, as well as high vaccination rates.

  • Airline industry recovery has GE Aviation profits soaring

    A recovering airline industry saw GE Aviations' profits more than double last year over the depths of the Covid-19 depression of the industry in 2020.

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and limitations here.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.