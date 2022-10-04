Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market to Reach $23.49 Trillion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%
The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow from $17491.23 billion in 2021 to $19241.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow to $23497.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating the future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses past data to predict future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline its operations, manage its inventory and perform profitability analysis
