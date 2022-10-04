U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market to Reach $23.49 Trillion by 2026 at a CAGR of 13.8%

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow from $17491.23 billion in 2021 to $19241.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market is expected to grow to $23497.28 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the non-durable goods merchant wholesalers market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The use of analytics in the wholesale trade market enhances efficiency by anticipating the future demand of the customer. Predictive analytics uses past data to predict future events. Some of the applications where wholesale trade companies use predictive analytics are to project customer profitability, model business scenarios, and improve marketing campaigns. For instance, HD Smith, a pharmaceutical wholesale distributor, implemented analytics to streamline its operations, manage its inventory and perform profitability analysis

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Paper And Paper Product Merchant Wholesalers; Drugs And Druggists' Sundries Merchant Wholesalers; Apparel, Piece Goods, And Notions Merchant Wholesalers;Grocery And Related Product Merchant Wholesalers; Farm Product Raw Material Merchant Wholesalers; Chemical And Allied Products Merchant Wholesalers; Petroleum And Petroleum Products Merchant Wholesalers; Beer, Wine, And Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers; Miscellaneous Nondurable Goods Merchant Wholesalers
2) By Ownership: Wholesale or Distribution Chain; Independent Wholesalers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Characteristics

4. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Product Analysis

5. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Supply Chain

6. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Customer Information

7. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Trends And Strategies

8. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Size And Growth

9. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Regional Analysis

10. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Segmentation

11. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Metrics

12. Asia-Pacific Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

13. Western Europe Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

14. Eastern Europe Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

15. North America Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

16. South America Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

17. Middle East Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

18. Africa Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

19. Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market Competitive Landscape

20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Non-Durable Goods Merchant Wholesalers Market

21. Market Background: Wholesale Market

22. Recommendations

23. Appendix

24. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

  • C&S Wholesale Grocers

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Heineken

  • Performance Food Group Company

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbahl2

    Oil stocks were gaining broadly today as the stock market jumped to start the fourth quarter, and as the price of oil rose on signs that OPEC+, which includes Russia, may cut its daily production. Crude oil futures rose 5% on the day, and Treasury yields were down sharply in response to the U.K.'s plan to reverse a tax cut and on news that Credit Suisse's financial health could be in doubt. With the 10-year Treasury yield falling 4%, stock prices soared as falling yields tend to be bullish for stock prices, especially as investors have been nervous about rising interest rates.