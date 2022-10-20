U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,665.78
    -29.38 (-0.80%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,333.59
    -90.22 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,614.84
    -65.66 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,704.39
    -21.36 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.71
    +0.16 (+0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,632.40
    -1.80 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    18.60
    +0.25 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0013 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2260
    +0.0990 (+2.40%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1236
    +0.0016 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1430
    +0.3280 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,031.28
    -163.10 (-0.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.19
    -0.21 (-0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,943.91
    +18.92 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,006.96
    -250.42 (-0.92%)
     

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Global Market to Reach $15.57 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR 9%

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Service Type and Application" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The non-emergency medical transportation market is expected to grow from US$ 8,658.87 million in 2021 to US$ 15,579.98 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2022 to 2028.

The market growth is attributed to the growing need for non-emergency medical transportation, rising incidence of chronic disease, and increasing geriatric population. However, lack of efficient oversight systems, rise in fraud by NEMT companies, and lack of transportation services in rural areas hamper the market growth.

Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) service providers are widely known to serve Medicaid beneficiaries. Patients and healthcare consumers who need to be transported to medical facilities, avoiding expensive commuting options, for regular appointments and check-ups can avail NEMT services, including ambulance services, wheelchair-assisted services, stretchers, flight services, and courier services.

Canada is witnessing a rising aging population. Thus, incidence of age-related chronic diseases and their management are growing and evolving challenges. In the 2018 Health Care in Canada (HCIC) survey, more than half of the Canadian adults were suffering from one or more chronic illness(es), such as arthritis, cardiovascular disease, mental health disorders, and lung disease. Despite increasing concerns about the health, the prevalence of dementia, as represented by reported memory problems affecting with daily living, remains relatively low.

Inaccessibility to health care due to lack of transportation affects the most vulnerable groups of society, such as low-income inner-city residents who often belong to racial/ethnic minority communities. Across Canada, there is a growing momentum among government and nongovernment organizations as they develop policies and programs to support active transportation and healthy built environments.

NEMT is reshaping healthcare trends and consumer habits. TNCs pursue partnerships and government contracts that guarantee stable revenue streams. They are propelling the transition of the conventional healthcare sector to a modern healthcare mobility marketplace, but brokers still control the market. To retain their dominance, brokers are modernizing their services and transitioning into NEMT-TNC hybrid models. In states that allow health mobility companies to hire independent contractor drivers, NEMT players are placing their network of drivers while also outsourcing rides to Uber and Lyft.

The emerging markets in developing economies offer lucrative growth opportunities to major players to expand their business and geographic reach. The adoption of NEMT services is likely to increase in regions, including Asia Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, in the coming years. The regions invest significantly in the healthcare sector and create awareness regarding NEMT services. The growing healthcare expenditure in economies, including India, China, and the UAE, creates notable opportunities. These countries are witnessing an increase in adult and geriatric populations. Geriatric age group may need regular check-ups and weekly doctor's visits to maintain their health. Also, there is a rise in the number of people who need NEMT services to reach healthcare facilities in countries, such as India and China. Also, the incidence of chronic conditions is increasing. In addition, there is a rise in the number of start-up companies operating in the healthcare sectors in India and China. Therefore, the market in developing countries is likely to show high growth potential during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Growing Need for Non-Emergency Medical Transportation

  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

  • Increasing Geriatric Population

Market Restraints

  • Lack of Efficient Oversight Systems and Fraud by NEMT Companies

  • Lack of Transportation Services in Rural Areas

Market Opportunities

  • Collaboration between Various Companies and Transportation Networks

  • High Market Potential in Developing Economies

Future Trends

  • Growing Role of Technology in Non-Emergency Medical Transportations

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Market Landscape

5. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market- Global Analysis

7. Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Service Type

8. Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Application

9. Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis

10. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market

11. Non-Emergency Medical Transportations Market-Industry Landscape

12. Company Profile

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • ABC NON-EMERGENCY MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION, LLC

  • MTM, INC

  • AMR

  • XPRESS TRANSPORTATION

  • CJ MEDICAL TRANSPORTATION

  • SOUTHEASTRANS

  • MODIVCARE

  • CROTHALL HEALTHCARE

  • ELITE MEDICAL TRANSPORT

  • ACADIAN AMBULANCE SERVICE

  • ERS Transition Ltd

  • Global Rescue LLC

  • London Medical Transportation Systems

  • FirstGroup PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2w8lgh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/non-emergency-medical-transportation-global-market-to-reach-15-57-billion-by-2028-at-a-cagr-9-301655263.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax secures CDC signoff for Covid-19 vaccine as booster

    The Gaithersburg vaccine maker has earned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to make its protein-based shot available as a booster to adults in the U.S., the last hurdle required before people can use it beyond a primary series. The CDC said late Wednesday that its director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, greenlit the decision — which gives initially vaccinated adults the choice to get Novavax’s jab as a booster instead of the updated Omicron-specific shots from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. Novavax’s vaccine instead uses a decades-old technology found in vaccines for viruses such as flu and whooping cough, which the company is hoping will spur demand from people unable to, or who choose not to, receive the newer mRNA vaccines.

  • Shares of Carvana Remain in a Major Decline

    Online used car retailer Carvana has fallen hard in recent months but more declines probably lie ahead. Let's check the charts. In this daily bar chart of CVNA, below, we needed to use a Log scale to show the extent of the decline.

  • Elon Musk Makes an Insane Prediction

    The launcher of this latest rhetorical missile is, of course, Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, serial entrepreneur and the richest man in the world. Tesla's valuation will reach at least $4.5 trillion in the next few years, Musk estimated. Apple is currently the world's most valuable company, with a market value of $2.34 trillion at lasts check, according to companiesmarketcap.com.

  • CRISPR Stocks: Will Concerns Over Risk Inhibit Gene-Editing Cures?

    Despite CRISPR stocks' enthusiasm, the risk of potential cures continues to cloud market projections for new gene-editing treatments moving through the pipeline toward FDA approval.

  • The 'oil piggy bank' is running low — but President Biden says he'll replenish it when prices hit a range of $67 to $72 a barrel. Will the plan work?

    It leaves the U.S. with an emergency supply that will only last for 20 days.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally to $14 (Or More)

    We’re in a volatile bear market right now, and key riddle investors need to answer is, which stocks are going to bring the best returns, even in today’s uncertain conditions. One market segment that can’t be ignored is the low-cost penny stocks. These equities, typically priced under $5 per share, offer the best combination of risk and reward: a minimal cost of entry, and frequently triple-digit upside potential. Going beyond the argument that you get more for your money, even minor price apprec

  • Pfizer CEO on COVID booster uptake: ‘Complacency will get in the way’

    Improving COVID booster numbers won’t be easy, according to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

  • WHO says another omicron subvariant, which may be more resistant to antibodies, spread to 26 countries in latest week

    The WHO found that omicron subvariant XBB, which may be even more resistant to antibodies than other variants, spread to more countries in the week ending Oct. 16 from the previous week.

  • Why Novavax Stock Couldn't Win on Wednesday

    Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorization for a product typically delivers a nice stock price boost for the affected company. This, however, wasn't the case with vaccine specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) on Hump Day, as the latest FDA green light had the opposite effect, driving the shares down by almost 4% on the day. The FDA has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for Novavax's booster coronavirus shot, an adjuvanted version of its NVX-CoV2373.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Biotech Stocks to Buy in 2022

    With that said, let's examine two biotech stocks that could be excellent long-term bets: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) and Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT). CRISPR Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech. The company's targets include several forms of cancer and two rare blood-related conditions called sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT).

  • Exxon Mobil Goes From Break Down to Break Out

    New lows for the move down in crude oil futures could generate further long liquidation in energy names despite longer-term bullish trends. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line made a shallow dip in September telling us that there was some pick up in aggressive selling but now the OBV line is close to a new high. The OBV line shows a long-term bullish uptrend.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: NERV, RLMD Down on Updates, MRNA, NVAX's News & More

    Regulatory and pipeline updates from NERV and RLMD are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • ‘Strikingly Tight’ Copper Market Belies Price Drop, Miner Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Copper prices don’t reflect a “strikingly tight” physical market, according to the world’s largest publicly-traded producer of the metal used in everything from computer chips to electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesLiz Truss Odds: The Front-Runners to Replace the Prime MinisterChina Is Debating a Reduction to Covid Quarantine for Inbound TravelersTruss’s Government on

  • Homestead nursing home sells for $19 million

    A nursing home in Homestead recently traded for $18.63 million, according to public records. Signature Healthcare of Brookwood Gardens at 1990 S. Canal Dr. was acquired by 1990 South Canal Dr LLC on Oct.

  • Elon Musk Says Tesla Will Snatch Apple's Crown

    You never get bored with Elon Musk, people in business circles tend to say. The whimsical and charismatic CEO of Tesla has completely rewritten all the practice manuals in business. It is in view of this context that we must understand his animosity towards Apple , the Cupertino, California-based tech giant.

  • Analysis-Falling demand for COVID boosters puts price hikes on the table

    With most Americans delaying or skipping new COVID-19 booster shots, analysts and investors are now predicting far fewer will be given each year, pushing the number of shots well below annual flu vaccinations. With fewer shots needed, vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, rival Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc could have to hike prices as much as three times current levels if they hope to meet Wall Street revenue forecasts for the shots for 2023 and beyond, several analysts said. Last year, many on Wall Street were estimating the number of COVID-19 shots would be in line with the annual flu vaccine, which is the vaccine market leader with more than 160 million shots per year in the United States and 600 million shots globally.

  • U.S. sells oil reserves as Biden tackles pump prices ahead of elections

    U.S. President Joe Biden announced a plan on Wednesday to sell off the rest of his release from the nation's emergency oil reserve by year's end and begin refilling the stockpile as he tries to dampen high gasoline prices ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8. Biden is seeking to add enough supply to prevent near-term oil price spikes that could punish Americans, and assure U.S. drillers that the government will enter the market as a buyer if prices plunge too low. He said 15 million barrels of oil will be offered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) - part of a record 180 million-barrel release that began in May, and added the United States is ready to tap reserves again early next year to rein in prices.

  • Where Will Biogen Be in 5 Years?

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) have been volatile in the past few years, largely hinging on success of the company's Alzheimer's treatments. Sales in recent years have been declining, and the loss of patent protection for top-selling multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera is only exacerbating those concerns. What will the company's business look like over the next five years, and is it promising enough for investors to buy shares of Biogen today?

  • Tesla Humiliates Volkswagen, Mercedes

    In the race for electric vehicles, every detail counts because it can make the difference. For Tesla , the current market leader, the mission is clear: to preserve its lead and increase it to leave only crumbs for its rivals, who came too late in the game. As for his rivals - and there are many of them - they are fighting for the second place but they aim to dethrone Tesla in the near future.

  • International company plans $400M electric battery factory in St. Louis

    The new 120,000-square-foot manufacturing facility will add 150 high-paying union and professional jobs, the company said. Here's where it's going.