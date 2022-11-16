Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market 2023-2027 | Top Regions, Development, Key Players, Market Dynamics | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd

Pune, Nov. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market report is knowledge and experience shared by industry experts to take correct decisions for manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain-related companies. The report includes a worldwide study with top players in the market, growth in the near future, revenue and share in the market, challenges, and opportunities in the past and future.

Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market report offers segmentation by product type, application, regional breakup, market size, volume, and value. This report has delivered the key development plans, such as innovative trends and expansions, strengthening of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product invention, and geographical development, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence.

NEMT can be defined as a transportation service provided to individuals who are not in an emergency situation but need more assistance than a taxi service is able to provide. Service providers will be specially equipped to transport riders in wheelchairs, stretchers or with other special needs.

The global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market size was valued at USD 8189.48 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.53% during the forecast period, reaching USD 13384.67 million by 2027.



Geographic Segmentation: -

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Key players in the global market include: -

Acadian Ambulance Service

FirstGroup PLC

Falck

Veyo

MTM

Express Medical Transporters

ModivCare

ERS Medical

Lyft, Inc.

EgyCross

Global Medical Response

Southeastrans, Inc.

Segmentation by Types: -

Sedan

Wheelchair Van

Others

Segmentation by Applications: -

Online

Offline

COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War Influence Analysis: -

The readers in the section will understand how the Non-Emergency Medical Transportation market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic, post-pandemic, and Russia-Ukraine War. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as demand, consumption, transportation, consumer behavior, supply chain management, export and import, and production.

TOC of Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Research Report: -

1 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Overview

2 Industry Outlook

3 Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Landscape by Player

4 Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2017-2022)

5 Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

6 Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Analysis by Application

7 Global Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Forecast (2022-2027)

8 Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

9 Players Profiles

10 Research Findings and Conclusion

11 Appendix

