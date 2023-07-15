Non-Executive Chair of the Board of PYC Therapeutics Alan Tribe Buys 26% More Shares

Those following along with PYC Therapeutics Limited (ASX:PYC) will no doubt be intrigued by the recent purchase of shares by Alan Tribe, Non-Executive Chair of the Board of the company, who spent a stonking AU$14m on stock at an average price of AU$0.055. Not only is that a big swing, but it increased their holding size by 26%, which is definitely great to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At PYC Therapeutics

In fact, the recent purchase by Alan Tribe was the biggest purchase of PYC Therapeutics shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$0.07. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 276.58m shares for AU$15m. On the other hand they divested 50.13m shares, for AU$1.2m. In total, PYC Therapeutics insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does PYC Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that PYC Therapeutics insiders own 42% of the company, worth about AU$109m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About PYC Therapeutics Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about PYC Therapeutics. That's what I like to see! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing PYC Therapeutics. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for PYC Therapeutics (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

