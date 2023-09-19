Non-Executive Chairman of MJ Gleeson Picks Up 29% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Non-Executive Chairman, James Michael Thomson, recently bought UK£50k worth of stock, for UK£4.07 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 29%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MJ Gleeson

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Graham Prothero bought UK£143k worth of shares at a price of UK£4.03 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£3.94. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

MJ Gleeson insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does MJ Gleeson Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that MJ Gleeson insiders own 4.4% of the company, worth about UK£10m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About MJ Gleeson Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of MJ Gleeson we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing MJ Gleeson. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for MJ Gleeson you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

