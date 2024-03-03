Non Executive Chairman of Pantera Minerals Picks Up 273% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Pantera Minerals Limited (ASX:PFE) should definitely note that the Non Executive Chairman, Barnaby Egerton-Warburton, recently paid AU$0.05 per share to buy AU$300k worth of the stock. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 273%.

View our latest analysis for Pantera Minerals

Pantera Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Barnaby Egerton-Warburton was the biggest purchase of Pantera Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.045 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Barnaby Egerton-Warburton was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Pantera Minerals is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data indicates that Pantera Minerals insiders own about AU$1.4m worth of shares (which is 13% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Pantera Minerals Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Pantera Minerals stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Pantera Minerals (5 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.