Non-Executive Director of Balkan Mining and Minerals Karl Simich Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Balkan Mining and Minerals Limited (ASX:BMM) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Karl Simich, recently paid AU$0.17 per share to buy AU$170k worth of the stock. However, it only increased shareholding by a small percentage, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Balkan Mining and Minerals

In fact, the recent purchase by Karl Simich was the biggest purchase of Balkan Mining and Minerals shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.15). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Balkan Mining and Minerals insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Balkan Mining and Minerals Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Balkan Mining and Minerals insiders own 25% of the company, worth about AU$2.6m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Balkan Mining and Minerals Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Balkan Mining and Minerals we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Balkan Mining and Minerals (of which 3 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

