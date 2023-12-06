Non-Executive Director of Ballymore Resources Picks Up 9.6% More Stock

Potential Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Nicholas Jorss, recently bought AU$250k worth of stock, paying AU$0.12 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 9.6%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ballymore Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Nicholas Jorss was the biggest purchase of Ballymore Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$0.15. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Ballymore Resources insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Ballymore Resources

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Ballymore Resources insiders own 37% of the company, worth about AU$8.6m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The Ballymore Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Ballymore Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Ballymore Resources. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Ballymore Resources (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

