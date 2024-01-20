Non-Executive director of Cohort Peter Lynas Buys More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) should definitely note that the Non-Executive director, Peter Lynas, recently paid UK£5.45 per share to buy UK£82k worth of the stock. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Cohort Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Peter Lynas is the biggest insider purchase of Cohort shares that we've seen in the last year. That implies that an insider found the current price of UK£5.50 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Cohort share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 32.09k shares worth UK£157k. But they sold 18.48k shares for UK£80k. In total, Cohort insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around UK£4.88. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AIM:CHRT Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Cohort

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Cohort insiders own 28% of the company, worth about UK£63m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Cohort Insiders?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cohort insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Cohort.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

