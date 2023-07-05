Non-Executive Director of LARK Distilling Picks Up 400% More Stock

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the LARK Distilling Co. Ltd. (ASX:LRK) Non-Executive Director, Domenic Panaccio, recently bought AU$114k worth of stock, for AU$1.29 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 400%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At LARK Distilling

In fact, the recent purchase by Domenic Panaccio was the biggest purchase of LARK Distilling shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$1.69), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months LARK Distilling insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of LARK Distilling

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. LARK Distilling insiders own about AU$39m worth of shares. That equates to 31% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About LARK Distilling Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in LARK Distilling shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with LARK Distilling and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

