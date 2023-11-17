Non-Executive Director of Maggie Beer Holdings Susan Thomas Buys 26% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Susan Thomas, the Non-Executive Director of Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) recently shelled out AU$149k to buy stock, at AU$0.088 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 26%.

View our latest analysis for Maggie Beer Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Maggie Beer Holdings

Notably, that recent purchase by Non-Executive Director Susan Thomas was not the only time they bought Maggie Beer Holdings shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid AU$0.21 per share in a AU$630k purchase. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.082 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Maggie Beer Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.15 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Maggie Beer Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Maggie Beer Holdings insiders own about AU$9.5m worth of shares. That equates to 33% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Maggie Beer Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Maggie Beer Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Maggie Beer Holdings you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.