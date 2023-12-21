Non-Executive Director of Norwood Systems John Tarrant Buys 2.1% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Tarrant, the Non-Executive Director of Norwood Systems Limited (ASX:NOR) recently shelled out AU$76k to buy stock, at AU$0.038 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 2.1%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Norwood Systems

Notably, that recent purchase by John Tarrant is the biggest insider purchase of Norwood Systems shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.04. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. The good news for Norwood Systems share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 2.02m shares worth AU$77k. On the other hand they divested 2.00m shares, for AU$76k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Norwood Systems insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

ASX:NOR Insider Trading Volume December 21st 2023

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Norwood Systems insiders own about AU$7.3m worth of shares (which is 43% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Norwood Systems Insiders?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Norwood Systems insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Norwood Systems. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Norwood Systems (2 make us uncomfortable!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

