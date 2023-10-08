Non-Executive Director of Orexplore Technologies Picks Up 93% More Stock

Potential Orexplore Technologies Limited (ASX:OXT) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Kent Swick, recently bought AU$648k worth of stock, paying AU$0.045 for each share. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 93%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orexplore Technologies

In fact, the recent purchase by Kent Swick was the biggest purchase of Orexplore Technologies shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.041). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Orexplore Technologies insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. They paid about AU$0.051 on average. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Orexplore Technologies

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 28% of Orexplore Technologies shares, worth about AU$1.9m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orexplore Technologies Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Orexplore Technologies we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Orexplore Technologies. Case in point: We've spotted 6 warning signs for Orexplore Technologies you should be aware of, and 5 of them can't be ignored.

