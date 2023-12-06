Non-Executive Director of SECOS Group Donald Haller Buys 6.8% More Shares

Potential SECOS Group Limited (ASX:SES) shareholders may wish to note that the Non-Executive Director, Donald Haller, recently bought AU$203k worth of stock, paying AU$0.065 for each share. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 6.8%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

SECOS Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Geoffrey Lord for AU$500k worth of shares, at about AU$0.065 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.041). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

SECOS Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does SECOS Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 40% of SECOS Group shares, worth about AU$9.7m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SECOS Group Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in SECOS Group shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for SECOS Group and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

