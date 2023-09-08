Non-Executive Director of Terragen Holdings Picks Up 97% More Stock

Investors who take an interest in Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH) should definitely note that the Non-Executive Director, Samuel Brougham, recently paid AU$0.024 per share to buy AU$200k worth of the stock. That certainly has us anticipating the best, especially since they thusly increased their own holding by 97%, potentially signalling some real optimism.

Terragen Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Samuel Brougham is the biggest insider purchase of Terragen Holdings shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is AU$0.025. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Terragen Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Terragen Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership Of Terragen Holdings

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Terragen Holdings insiders own about AU$1.6m worth of shares. That equates to 17% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Terragen Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Terragen Holdings insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Terragen Holdings has 5 warning signs (and 4 which are potentially serious) we think you should know about.

