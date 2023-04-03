U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,120.46
    +11.15 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,595.26
    +321.11 (+0.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,156.86
    -65.05 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,794.11
    -8.37 (-0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.49
    +4.82 (+6.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.60
    +14.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0899
    +0.0052 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4320
    -0.0620 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2411
    +0.0079 (+0.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.3470
    -0.4500 (-0.34%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,191.60
    +31.61 (+0.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.84
    +15.42 (+2.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,673.00
    +41.26 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Non-fungible Token Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the non-fungible token (NFT) market are SemiDot Infotech, Blockchain App Factory, Cinedigm, Funko, Takung Art, WISeKey, Oriental Culture Holding, and Liquid Media. The global non-fungible token market grew from $21.48 billion in 2022 to $32.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.1%.

New York, April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Non-fungible Token Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221941/?utm_source=GNW
Major players in the non-fungible token (NFT) market are SemiDot Infotech, Blockchain App Factory, Cinedigm, Funko, Takung Art, WISeKey, Oriental Culture Holding, and Liquid Media.

The global non-fungible token market grew from $21.48 billion in 2022 to $32.89 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The non-fungible token market is expected to grow from $0.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of -61.9%.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) market includes revenues earned by entities by event tickets, music and media, virtual items, real-world assets, identity, memes and domain names.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.

Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

The non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptographic assets on the blockchain with unique authentication codes and metadata that differentiate them from one another. The non-fungible tokens (NFT) are engaged in providing digital assets.

North America was the largest region in the non-fungible token (NFT) market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of non-fungible tokens are art, collectibles, gaming, metaverses, sport, utilities, and others.Paintings, sculptures, and other pictures of things that are made for people to enjoy or think deeply about are referred to as art.

Artists value non-fungible tokens because they ensure the validity and uniqueness of the blockchain representation of their work. The different market types include primary market and secondary market and are used in various cryptocurrencies such as ETH, DAI, MANA, SAND, REVV, MATIC, CUBE, FOAM, others.

The increasing demand for digital artwork is expected to propel the growth of the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market in the coming years.The word digital art refers to art that is created or displayed using digital technology.

Artists value non-fungible tokens because they ensure the validity and uniqueness of the blockchain representation of their work.For instance, in 2021, Grimes is the most recent artist to profit in on the NFT gold rush, with digital artworks valued at about $6 million sold.

Additionally, in 2021, digital artist Pak’s collection was sold for about $17 million and in 2020, the digital artist Beeple sold $3.5 million in artwork through Nifty Gateway. Therefore, the increasing demand for digital artwork drives the growth of the non-fungible tokens (NFT) market.

The development of new platforms for a non-fungible token is shaping the non-fungible token (NFT) market.Major companies operating in the non-fungible token sector are concentrating on creating new platforms for non-fungible tokens to provide customizable exposure through a unique premium casting program.

For instance, in March 2021, Tapinator, Inc., a US-based mobile game and app developer announced that the company is developing NFT500, a premium casting service and collection platform based on blue-chip NFTs. The word casting refers to the process of viewing digital art on a physical display in the form of NFTs. The service is set to debut this summer, with a demo companion mobile version to follow later this year.

In April 2021, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a US-based entertainment, and media company announced its first non-fungible tokens (NFTs) offering in partnership with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc and Elite Holdings LLC.Through this partnership, the companies will develop, market, promote and sell NFTs associated with the H2H Legends.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., is a US-based entertainment marketing and premium content development company and Elite Team Holdings LLC is a US-based brand management company.

The countries covered in the non-fungible token (NFT) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

The non-fungible tokens (NFT) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides non-fungible tokens (NFT) market statistics, including non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a non-fungible tokens (NFT) market share, detailed non-fungible tokens (NFT) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the non-fungible tokens (NFT) industry. This non-fungible tokens (NFT) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06221941/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9% Yield

    After a rough month from mid-February to mid-March, investors have reason for some positive sentiment in what’s been a highly volatile environment. Since hitting bottom on March 13, the S&P 500 has gained back 6.5%, and is back up to a 7.5% year-to-date gain. Increases have been even more impressive for the NASDAQ index, which rose 17% in Q1 – for its best quarterly performance since 2020. But not so fast, says JPMorgan asset management CIO Bob Michele, who takes a cautious view of the long-term

  • First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

    First Republic Bank and JPMorgan are part of Zacks Earnings Preview.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Medical Properties (MPW) to Dispose of Healthscope Portfolio

    Medical Properties (MPW) enters an agreement with affiliates of HMC Capital to dispose of its Healthscope portfolio. The move is in line with its capital recycling strategy.

  • ChatGPT will quickly handle at least half of the tasks of financial investment jobs, researchers predict

    New research takes a look at how generative A.I. will impact the U.S. labor market.

  • Biden Has Limited Options to Respond to OPEC+’s Oil Cut

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC+’s surprise move to cut 1 million barrels a day of oil production is poised to raise US fuel prices just as President Joe Biden is expected to launch his re-election campaign. He has a limited range of options with which to respond.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War

  • KFC, Other Chains Hunt for Elusive 4-Pound Chicken

    The growing popularity of crispy chicken sandwiches has left restaurants chasing a relatively rare bird: small chickens. Restaurant companies, including KFC and Chick-fil-A Inc., have come to prize chickens that weigh about 4 pounds, a slimmer bird than the big-breasted varieties that have come to dominate the U.S. chicken industry. “What happened was the chicken sandwich…it just became much tougher for us to find that small bird,” said Dan Shapiro, chief executive of food-service chain Krispy Krunchy Foods.

  • Glencore Returns to Acquisitions With Offer for Teck Resources

    Glencore PLC’s around $23 billion bid for Canadian miner Teck Resources marks the Swiss-based commodity company’s return to big deal making, potentially creating a copper giant that can capitalize on the rush for energy transition metals. Teck rejected the offer on Monday, which would be one of the largest mining deals in several years, and the family that holds a third of the Canadian company’s voting shares said it won’t back Glencore’s deal. Teck has a large portfolio of copper, and Glencore, which has shied away from acquisitions since being hit by several high-profile regulatory probes, has positioned itself as one the biggest suppliers of resources critical for electric vehicles and clean energy storage.

  • US sales at top automakers rise on improving inventory, Toyota struggles

    General Motors Co, which replaced Toyota as the top U.S. automaker in 2022, posted a 17.6% rise in first-quarter auto sales. "We gained significant market share in the first quarter, pricing was strong, inventories are in very good shape, and we sold more than 20,000 EVs (electric vehicles) in a quarter for the first time," GM Executive Vice President Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

  • Oil & Gas Service Firms Hit by Stalling Activity Levels in Q1

    Halliburton (HAL), Core Labs (CLB) and Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) are likely to have been impacted by poor sentiment, rising costs, and weak prices in Q1. These factors might impact profitability & rising break-even prices.

  • Rivian: Q1 deliveries top estimates, 'on track' to hit 2023 production forecast

    EV-maker Rivian delivered some much needed positive news today to investors, announcing that Q1 deliveries that topped estimates for the quarter, and its production forecast is still on track.

  • Apple Likely to Boost Its Dividend and Stock Buybacks Yet Again

    The iPhone maker has been increasing its dividend for the last 10 years—and slashing share count for the last five. Expect both to continue when Apple reports March-quarter earnings.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in Pro-War Blogger’s DeathBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blas

  • Tesla Set a Delivery Record. Why the Stock Is Dropping—and What Wall Street Thinks.

    Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first quarter of 2023, up from 405,278 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2022 and up from the 310,048 vehicles delivered in the year-ago period.

  • Petrobras (PBR) Faces Pressure to Reconsider Asset Sales

    The government is pushing Petrobras (PBR) to reconsider its asset sales plan in order to maintain a balance between immediate financial needs and long-term strategic objectives.

  • Here's What Makes UnitedHealth Group (UNH) a Lucrative Bet Now

    UnitedHealth Group (UNH) is well-poised for growth on the back of a growing customer base within its government businesses, efficient telehealth services and solid cash-generating abilities.

  • U.S. Bancorp (USB) Could Be a Great Choice

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does U.S. Bancorp (USB) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Burger chain McDonald's to lay off hundreds of corporate employees -source

    The number of corporate employees McDonald's Corp plans to lay off this week will tally in the "hundreds," a source familiar with the burger chain's thinking said on Monday, as the company moves forward with a previously announced restructuring. "It used to be that folks would be called into a conference room with the windows papered over and then have to walk back to their desk to collect their personal belongings and leave with their head down," the source said. McDonald's will have more employees going into new roles this week or receiving promotions then being laid off, the source added.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Says US Tech Stocks’ Rally Is Overdone

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson — among the most prominent bearish voices on US equities — warns the rally in tech stocks that’s exceeded 20% isn’t sustainable and that the sector will return to new lows.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in